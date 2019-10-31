Ohio State's 2020 wide receiver class is the best in the nation and 2021 is off to that type of start after adding Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the fold on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound prospect chose the Buckeyes over Clemson, Penn State, and many others, becoming the second highly rated receiver to commit early to Ohio State in the 2021 class.



