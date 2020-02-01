News More News
The Hall Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

Ohio State landed yet another Rivals100 prospect in its 2021 recruiting class on Saturday, gaining the pledge of Streetsboro (Ohio) defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. The four-star prospect held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, and many others, becoming commitment No. 10 for Ohio State in what is turning into a pretty impressive class for now second-year head coach Ryan Day.


