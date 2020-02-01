The Hall Impact
Ohio State landed yet another Rivals100 prospect in its 2021 recruiting class on Saturday, gaining the pledge of Streetsboro (Ohio) defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. The four-star prospect held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, and many others, becoming commitment No. 10 for Ohio State in what is turning into a pretty impressive class for now second-year head coach Ryan Day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news