The game that will not be forgotten

Ryan Day suffered his first defeat as a head coach against Clemson.
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Heartbreak can either motivate or eradicate future success.

The Ohio State football team is not without its battle scars and emotional headaches heading into the 2020 season. After falling to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl that many would like to forget, Mickey Marotti is not going to let that game go unremembered.

