COLUMBUS, Ohio – A big stage provides a player with a great opportunity to shine, and there are few stages bigger than the Ohio State-Michigan game.

Throughout the history of the rivalry, there have been star players that stepped up for the Buckeyes in order to secure the victory against the Wolverines. Players, such as J.T. Barrett, Ezekiel Elliot, Troy Smith, Ted Ginn Jr. and others, have been able to elevate their games in the more physical environment of The Game, and this rising to the moment is an expectation that the best players are supposed to meet.

Sometimes, however, it is not the star player that steps up to have the best performance. Instead, an unexpected hero rises up in the biggest game of the year to stun Michigan and claim a section in the rivalry’s history books.

Back in 2017, it was the backup quarterback that needed to rise to the occasion in order to rescue the Buckeyes from a 6-point deficit in the third quarter. Dwayne Haskins was forced to check into the game after Barrett was unable to continue on his hobbled knee, and the rest was history.