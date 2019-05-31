The Fleming Impact
Ohio State added a huge piece to its recruiting class on Friday morning, landing the pledge of the nation's top ranked wide receiver, Julian Fleming. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect out of Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Penn State, among many others, giving Ryan Day a huge recruiting win.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news