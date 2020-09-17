BuckeyeGrove - The five most interesting things Ryan Day said on his radio show

Ryan Day returned to his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan Thursday, and luckily for the second-year Ohio State head coach, Wednesday’s announcement gave him quite a bit of good news to discuss. The Big Ten’s reinstatement of the fall football season, set to begin on Oct. 23, means that Day will have a better grasp on who will actually line up for him in scarlet and gray, because a spring season may likely have led to several more high-profile opt outs on the roster. Day provided updates about a number of position groups Thursday, on top of other information about the program as a whole, and we’ve broken down the five most interesting things he said on the show.

Fields has "unfinished business"

Fields isn't done making plays for the Buckeyes just yet. (Scott Stuart)

Any exuberance Day had about Justin Fields in the preseason last year was kept mostly under wraps, but ahead of his junior season, Day’s tone has turned reverent. “Justin has had an unbelievable offseason,” Day said. “Really happy that he’s gonna be able to play, because everybody –– college football, Buckeye Nation and even us as coaches –– to see him only play for one year would’ve been really tragic.” Day said Fields has “unfinished business,” and the Buckeye coach said freshmen quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller might be learning most from watching the 2019 Heisman finalist go to work on the practice field every day. “That’s the thing that I think helped Dwayne [Haskins], helped Joe [Burrow] here, watching J.T. [Barrett] go to work,” Day said.

WR: Wilson moved inside, McCall playing in slot

The electrifying Garrett Wilson will be doing work on the inside this season. (Scott Stuart)

Both of these moves were hinted to in the spring, but it’s been quite a while since early March. Sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson made numerous highlight-reel plays on the outside last season for the Buckeyes, but in the absence of K.J. Hill, Day said Wilson’s talents will now be utilized on the inside. Redshirt senior Demario McCall began the spring having switched from running back to wide receiver, but with limited running back depth and a Master Teague injury in his previous position room, it was unclear if McCall would need to return to the backfield. However, Day said Teague’s recovery process has been “amazing,” and with Trey Sermon added to the group, it sounds like McCall will get the chance to make plays at wide receiver after all. While Wilson and junior Chris Olave were the first two names that Day mentioned in the group, it’s noteworthy that sophomore Jameson Williams was the third receiver Day brought up, which could mean big things are coming from the four-star recruit.

TE/OL: Stover coming on strong, update on battle at right tackle

The LB turned DE turned TE is finding a home at his new position group. (Kevin Noon)

Cade Stover is already on his third position group at Ohio State as just a redshirt freshman, but the former top-100 high school recruit seems to be finding his footing at tight end. “Cade Stover’s really come on too; shown during this time that he can really take the next step,” Day said. On the offensive line, the right tackle position left vacant by Branden Bowen after last year is a spot many have felt five-stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Paris Johnson would be vying for coming into the new season. Entering his third year though, it sounds like Petit-Frere may have the edge, judging by Day’s comments Thursday. “Dawand Jones and Paris are both two guys that have a lot of talent that are going to make a run at this thing. Nick Petit-Frere and Thayer have more experience and they both have had a good offseason,” Day said.

Defense: Jean-Baptiste, Kourt Williams impress

Kourt Williams has already caught Day's eye at the safety position. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

Redshirt sophomore Javontae Jean-Baptiste has been one of many names amid a stacked defensive end group at Ohio State in recent years, but after packing on muscle to his 6-foot-5 frame, Day said the pass rusher is starting to stand out. “He was a lighter guy coming in, but he’s really done a great job in the weight room with Mick and the staff, and he looks great,” Day said. “He looks big and strong, but long, and that’s great when you’re a defensive end.” In the secondary, Day and the Buckeye faithful are hoping to get preseason All-American cornerback Shaun Wade back after he declared for the draft just two days prior to the fall season reinstatement, but one freshman has impressed day at the safety position. “The other guy that really has shown early on, even in these kind of practices, is Kourt Williams,” Day said. “Young guy who I think has a chance to be a really, really good player. His approach has been excellent, he’s versatile, he can do a lot of things. So that’s someone to keep an eye on.”

No pads since Fiesta Bowl