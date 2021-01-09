BuckeyeGrove - The enemy of my enemy is my friend

We thought it might be a good time to talk with a handful of Rivals.com staffers that cover teams that have gone against Alabama this season and lean on their own first-hand experiences of not only what they saw out of the Crimson Tide this year but how this team stacks up against other editions.

There have been routs along the way and there have been a few games that have been closer than Nick Saban would have liked, but at the end of the day it has been 12 consecutive wins to get to this point.

Most Ohio State fans likely have had a chance to watch Alabama from a distance but maybe not up close the same way they watch fellow Big Ten teams along the way. They see the Crimson Tide sitting at 12-0, conquerors of everything in front of them and dispatchers of dreams.

PowerMizzou.com (Missouri) - Well, you kind of answered your own question. Where's the weakness? At the beginning of the season, they might have had the best receiving corps in college football history. They've got a running back who could easily be a Heisman Trophy finalist except for the fact that he has a receiver and a quarterback who already are. The offensive line is one of the best in college football. There's not a hole. You can't sit back in coverage and give Mac Jones time because he'll pick you apart. But if you blitz, you're leaving your defensive backs one on one with that receiving corps and that's no good either. Dare them to run? Najee Harris is as good a back as there is in the country.

CatsIllustrated.com (Kentucky) - Just what you said. There are no weaknesses. You can't load the box. You can't just try to keep everything in front.

VolQuest.com (Tennessee) - What Devonta Smith has done this year is remarkable. Every team Alabama has played since Waddle got hurt has tried to double team Smith and take him away. No one has been able to do it. You have to understand he’s going to have some receptions. You can’t give up the back breaker play to him. And you have to be able to stop the run with your front seven. Alabama is going to score. You have to score with them. Your best defense against them is your offensive production which is how Ole Miss in the regular season and Florida in the SEC Championship game were able to make it a four quarter battle.

RebelGrove.com (Ole Miss) - You said it in the question. The balance is what makes this particular Alabama team so complicated to stop. In a vacuum, Najee Harris’ season is more than Heisman worthy but he finished third on his own offense. Harris gashes teams who attempt to play coverage, but if the defense does much to overload the run, it frees up receivers, and Mac Jones has an upper-tier deep ball. The mismatches and wealth of talent make it hard to bracket DeVonta Smith, but hardly anyone can cover him one-on-one. It’s a pick-your-poison situation. Ole Miss had one of the worst defenses in the country, so that one game isn’t a great judge except for schematically. The Rebels played coverage most of the night, hoping for Alabama to make unforced errors or an opportunistic defensive play to stop a drive. Blitzes didn’t get home the few times Ole Miss tried in the second half, and Alabama had its way all night.

UGASports.com (Georgia) - When Georgia played Alabama, the Tide was full strength. Not only did the Bulldogs have to deal with Devonte Wyatt, but Jaylen Waddle was healthy and both torced the UGA secondary. Davis caught 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while Waddle caught six for 161 and a score. Combine that with having a running back the talent of Najee Harris, a quarterback like Mac Jones and an offensive line most consider the best in the best in the SEC, this Alabama offense is on par with what saw with LSU a season ago.

UGASports.com (Georgia) Part Two - The most difficult aspect of slowing down Alabama is their ability to take full advantage of what you want to give them as well as Mac Jones' ability to be accurate anywhere on the field.

- They are almost completely balanced in their play-calling, with a slight more focus on the passing game early in the game. Whatever you give, they will take.

- They are also one of the top teams in the FBS in the use of shifts and motions, which forces constant adjustment by the defense and also works to give them the matchups they desire.

- Lastly, through the use of play-action (almost 50% of Jones' drop-backs) and protecting with extra blockers, Jones is rarely pressured. Of 70 Power 5 QBs with at least 125 drop-backs, Jones was pressured the 2nd-least (only 19 percent of drop-backs).

GatorsTerritory.com (Florida) - You are correct. Alabama has an offensive line that will all be playing on Sundays. They have the first non quarterback/running back Heisman winner, DeVonta Smith, they have John Metchie, and potentially even Jaylen Waddle back. Najee Harris is the best running back in the country and Mac Jones is a smart decision maker that gets the ball out of his hands and into his playmakers hands. The only way to stop this Alabama offense is to create turnovers and get them behind the down and distance (creating 2nd and 3rd and longs). Florida was able to get a couple of stops, but blew that with penalties, and even got an interception but Metchie laid out Trey Dean and forced Florida’s safety to fumble the ball, which Alabama recovered after. What makes Alabama so hard to stop is the sheer amount of people you have to stop and you have to play a perfect game for 60 minutes in order to beat them.