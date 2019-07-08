The Cooper Impact
Ohio State's red hot wide receiver recruiting continued on Monday with the pledge of St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic star Mookie Cooper, giving the Buckeyes four Rivals100 wide receivers in the 2020 class. A look beyond the rankings, however, shows that this is a perfect fit for the Ohio State offense.
