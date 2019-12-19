COLUMBUS, Ohio – The semifinal game against Clemson will mark 36 days since Chase Young’s last sack, and if the Tigers follow the strategy of Ohio State’s last two opponents, Young’s fellow rush men will need to step up on the big stage.

After accumulating 16.5 sacks and striking fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks over the first nine games, teams began to adjust to Young. By throwing multiple blockers at the Heisman finalists, teams began to take Young out of the pass rush and take their chances with the other Buckeyes on the field.

“I think there's all kinds of different things you can do,” Day said on what they could do to free up Young. “But at the end of the day, if they really want to slide, chip, put three guys on him, it's going to be hard. That's where the other guys have to step up.”