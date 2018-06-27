The Cavazos Impact
Ohio State continued to roll on the recruiting trail with the pledge of four-star defensive back Lejond Cavazos on Wednesday evening. The Rivals250 product announced his commitment to the Buckeyes over Georgia, Oregon, and many others. Cavazos is commitment No. 2 in the 2020 class for the Buckeyes, a class that is looking to have a lot of promise given the early landscape.
What Ohio State is getting
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news