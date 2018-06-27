Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 16:34:02 -0500') }} football Edit

The Cavazos Impact

Cypept1wie17efq5zjq9
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State continued to roll on the recruiting trail with the pledge of four-star defensive back Lejond Cavazos on Wednesday evening. The Rivals250 product announced his commitment to the Buckeyes over Georgia, Oregon, and many others. Cavazos is commitment No. 2 in the 2020 class for the Buckeyes, a class that is looking to have a lot of promise given the early landscape.


What Ohio State is getting

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}