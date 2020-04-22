News More News
football

The Brown Impact

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@MarcGivlerBG

The run of defensive back commits continued for Ohio State on Wednesday evening, landing class of 2022 four-star New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton cornerback Jyaire Brown over many of the SEC and Big 12 powers. Brown gives Kerry Coombs and the Ohio State defense yet another intriguing prospect to mold in the defensive secondary.

