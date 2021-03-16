While the Buckeyes spend this week getting healthy and diving into preparation as they patiently await their Friday matchup with Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, we here at BuckeyeGrove are doing our own analysis of the Scarlet and Gray prior to March Madness.

Ohio State may have answered a lot of questions and proved wrong many detractors in its Big Ten Tournament run, but before the Big Dance begins, there are still several pressing question marks to consider about the Buckeyes.

We ponder the most pertinent below, as we wonder aloud about a number of factors that could potentially determine just how far the Buckeyes make it in the NCAA Tournament in head coach Chris Holtmann’s fourth season with the program.