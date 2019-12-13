News More News
football

The best semifinal matchup of all time?

Ryan Day will lead his 13-0 Buckeyes into battle against undefeated Clemson.
Ryan Day will lead his 13-0 Buckeyes into battle against undefeated Clemson. (Scott Stuart)
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
Staff
@002kfm

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Despite how the matchup between Ohio State and Clemson turns out, there is no disputing that this will be statistically the greatest final four matchup in the short history of the College Football Playoff.

With both teams coming in at 13-0, the game in Arizona will mark only the third instance in playoff history in which there is a game between two unbeaten teams. The first instance came when Clemson took on Notre Dame last season, and the second time came the following game when the same Clemson team took on Alabama in the final.

Being only the second meeting of undefeated teams in a semifinal game, this meeting already has the makings of being one of the best matchups in history, but when the teams' performances are factored in as well, this game enters truly unchartered territory.

