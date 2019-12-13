COLUMBUS, Ohio - Despite how the matchup between Ohio State and Clemson turns out, there is no disputing that this will be statistically the greatest final four matchup in the short history of the College Football Playoff.

With both teams coming in at 13-0, the game in Arizona will mark only the third instance in playoff history in which there is a game between two unbeaten teams. The first instance came when Clemson took on Notre Dame last season, and the second time came the following game when the same Clemson team took on Alabama in the final.

Being only the second meeting of undefeated teams in a semifinal game, this meeting already has the makings of being one of the best matchups in history, but when the teams' performances are factored in as well, this game enters truly unchartered territory.