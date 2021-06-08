Big Ten teams might not be officially kicking off against one another for a couple more months, but we here at Rivals.com kicked off our new B1G Picture series with a bang on Monday, examining the most pressing offensive storylines for each team coming out of the spring.

Today, we take a look at the other side of the ball, as we asked all 14 Big Ten sites in the Rivals network to evaluate the integral defensive storyline that defined the spring for the program that they cover.

From injuries to schematic realignments and personnel turnover, our experts and analysts break down the most important developments each of their teams experienced on defense at the end of spring and leading into the summer.

Without further ado, check out where the defenses for every program in the conference stand as of early June down below.