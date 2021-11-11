The 3-2-1: Will Ohio State be able to contain Purdue WR David Bell?

We get you ready for Saturday's game against Purdue in this week's 3-2-1 column.

Garrett Wilson appears to be back on track

As Ohio State completed its Wednesday practice, junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson jogged off the field and into the locker room, nothing seemingly hindering him.

it didn't seem like he had missed last week's game against Nebraska, sitting out with an undisclosed, but reportedly minor injury, something that sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming echoed.

“It doesn’t look like he missed an entire week," Fleming said.

The sophomore said Wilson has looked "great" in practice, following up on head coach Ryan Day's comments Tuesday where he said that he's "looking forward to him having a very good week or practice" and that he's "looking forward to having him back this week."

Last weekend in Wilson's absence, the Ohio State wide receiver room recorded 348 of quarterback C.J. Stroud's 405 passing yards, bringing in 26 of their 42 targets along with both of the quarterback's touchdowns. Sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a record-breaking day with 15 receptions on 18 targets for 240 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Olave brought in his 10th touchdown reception of the season with seven receptions on 61 yards on 12 targets.

Zach Harrison forgets that Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are freshmen

Junior defensive end Zach Harrison likes the love being spread across the defensive line.

Heading into the 10th game of the season, 12 different defensive lineman have split 28.5 of Ohio State's 34 sacks this season.

To him, it means that everyone on the line is playing at an elite level, allowing him to finish sacks based on another player's pressure or vice versa.

"We feed off each other," Harrison said. "If one of us gets to eat, we all get to eat."

All Harrison sees is an opportunity for opposing offensive line to not have a break, rotating in fresh defensive linemen who are just as talented as the one who left the game, even if they are freshmen.

Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau have really stepped up on the ends for the Buckeyes, combining for 6.5 tackles-for-loss — 5.5 which were sacks — along with three quarterback hits, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

"I sometimes forget they are freshmen still," Harrison said. "J.T. the other day, I was like ‘Remember that?’ And he was like, ‘Nah.’ ‘Oh, I guess you weren’t here. You were still in high school.'"

Harrison feels that both Sawyer and Tuimoloau are better ends than he was when he came to Ohio State as a freshman, even though both do still have a lot to learn.

"They still do freshmen things," Harrison said. "That’s to be expected: they are freshmen. But they are playing very good ball."

Freshman defensive tackle Tyleik Williams has added 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, recording a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble in his first nine games.

Ohio State still has the top-rated offensive line

Ohio State's offensive line has not been good at creating holes for the run game over the past two weeks. Ohio State backs have recorded only five rushes for 10 yards or more against Penn State and Nebraska combined, while recording nine carries for loss.

However, according to Pro Football Focus, the Buckeyes still have the top-rated offensive line unit in college football.

Ohio State is the only team in the country to have six linemen — LT Nicholas Petit-Frere, LG Thayer Munford, C Luke Wypler, RG Paris Johnson Jr. and RT Dawand Jones, along with G Matthew Jones — to each have a grade of 75 or higher at this point in the 2021 season.

In an average of 291.2 opportunities for the starting offensive line to pass block, Munford, Dawand Jones, Johnson, Wypler and Petit-Frere have allowed 50 pressures and 42 hurries, but only four sacks per Pro Football Focus, allowing two sacks since the Buckeyes' bye week.