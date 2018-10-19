COLUMBUS, Ohio-- This feels like it should be a statement game for Ohio State.

The No. 2 Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) travel to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on Purdue (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Despite the Boilermakers' record, many are questioning Ohio State's ability to run away with this game due to recent sub-par defensive performances against Minnesota and Indiana, along with the departure of junior defensive end Nick Bosa. National and local analysts alike are beginning to write off the Buckeyes without him.

Can they assert their dominance over a pesky Purdue squad on the road at night? Here's the 3-2-1.