The 3-2-1: Ohio State prepares for Maryland's pass attack

Here are three things we learned about Ohio State this week, two questions and one prediction ahead of the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins.

After a dominant 52-13 win on the road against Rutgers, the No. 7 Buckeyes return home with that same dominance in mind against Maryland.

1. Ohio State's defense is not afraid of Maryland's pass defense

As much as head coach Ryan Day said that Ohio State would not be looking at Maryland's loss to Iowa — a game in which the Terrapins recorded seven turnovers, including five interceptions by Taulia Tagovailoa — the Buckeyes can't help but see an opportunity to continue what they have been building in Week 6.

The Ohio State defense has recorded seven interceptions in the last three weeks, three of which were returned for touchdowns. The Buckeyes have recorded 32 pass breakups, second most by a defensive unit in the country and No. 1 in the Power 5.

It really has been the perfect recipe: combining a pass rush — especially from the middle of the defensive line with both Haskell Garrett and Tyleik Williams — with a top-notch tackler in safety/bullet Ronnie Hickman and a shutdown cornerback in freshman Denzel Burke. It's the balance Day's been seeking, wanting to force opposing offenses to become one-dimensional and, in turn, forcing the quarterback to throw in uncomfortable scenarios.

Maryland's offense lives and dies with the pass game. It has the No. 2 pass offense in the Big Ten — second to Ohio State — and the No. 13 pass offense in the country. Outside of running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who hasn't recorded more than 15 carries in a game since Week 1 against West Virginia, the Terrapins don't have much to work with in the ground game.

In each of Ohio State's last two wins, opponents have completed 63.5% of their passes for an average of 5.2 yards per attempt and 8,3 yards per completion, answering three passing touchdowns with five interceptions.

As Ohio State's identity continues to form defensively, Maryland is the best pass defense it has seen. But the Buckeyes seem to feel they will have no problem stopping the Terrapins passing game.

2. Ohio State has depth in both running back and offensive line room

One of Day's main talking points this week was how much talent he had at his disposal on the offensive side of the ball.

First, on the offensive line, he said he has "six or seven" players that he trusts to play at any point during the game, pointing to Matthew Jones, who has served as a sort of sixth man on the line, along with the versatility of players like Paris Johnson Jr. and Thayer Munford, both tackles, who converted to offensive guard this season.

In the running back room, behind freshman TreVeyon Henderson — who Day said is "good to go" against Maryland after being taken out after a hard hit to the head at the end of the first quarter against Rutgers — Day has Master Teague III and now Marcus Crowley, who returned to the field for the first time since the Oregon game Saturday, along with Miyan Williams, who missed the Rutgers game with an undisclosed injury.

Together, the Ohio State offensive line and the running back room has combined to average 219.4 yards per game, 6.5 yards per carry and 2.2 rushing touchdowns per game.

Maryland is in the middle of the pack in terms of stopping the run, heading into Week 6 No. 7 in the Big Ten allowing an average of 118.4 yards per game and 3.4 yards per rush. However, the Terrapins have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, third most in the conference.

3. The Buckeyes are going to versatility in its pass defense too

Hickman has seemingly found a permanent home at bullet for Ohio State, racking up 44 tackles — 16 more than any other Buckeyes defender — and two interceptions through five games.

The bullet position was one that was initially thought to be shared between Hickman and sophomore Craig Young, Day announced that Young moved to the defensive backfield, becoming another option for Ohio State to use at cover safety.

Day made it clear that he wants bother Hickman and Young on the field at the same time, but the cover safety is not something Ohio State has been using consistently, changing up looks and switching between one and two high safeties.

But its a versatility that gives Ohio State some extra flexibility, especially with the emergence of Hickman.