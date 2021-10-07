The 3-2-1: Ohio State prepares for Maryland's pass attack
Ohio State wants to continue its momentum.
After a dominant 52-13 win on the road against Rutgers, the No. 7 Buckeyes return home with that same dominance in mind against Maryland.
Here are three things we learned about Ohio State this week, two questions and one prediction ahead of the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK
1. Ohio State's defense is not afraid of Maryland's pass defense
As much as head coach Ryan Day said that Ohio State would not be looking at Maryland's loss to Iowa — a game in which the Terrapins recorded seven turnovers, including five interceptions by Taulia Tagovailoa — the Buckeyes can't help but see an opportunity to continue what they have been building in Week 6.
The Ohio State defense has recorded seven interceptions in the last three weeks, three of which were returned for touchdowns. The Buckeyes have recorded 32 pass breakups, second most by a defensive unit in the country and No. 1 in the Power 5.
It really has been the perfect recipe: combining a pass rush — especially from the middle of the defensive line with both Haskell Garrett and Tyleik Williams — with a top-notch tackler in safety/bullet Ronnie Hickman and a shutdown cornerback in freshman Denzel Burke. It's the balance Day's been seeking, wanting to force opposing offenses to become one-dimensional and, in turn, forcing the quarterback to throw in uncomfortable scenarios.
Maryland's offense lives and dies with the pass game. It has the No. 2 pass offense in the Big Ten — second to Ohio State — and the No. 13 pass offense in the country. Outside of running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who hasn't recorded more than 15 carries in a game since Week 1 against West Virginia, the Terrapins don't have much to work with in the ground game.
In each of Ohio State's last two wins, opponents have completed 63.5% of their passes for an average of 5.2 yards per attempt and 8,3 yards per completion, answering three passing touchdowns with five interceptions.
As Ohio State's identity continues to form defensively, Maryland is the best pass defense it has seen. But the Buckeyes seem to feel they will have no problem stopping the Terrapins passing game.
2. Ohio State has depth in both running back and offensive line room
One of Day's main talking points this week was how much talent he had at his disposal on the offensive side of the ball.
First, on the offensive line, he said he has "six or seven" players that he trusts to play at any point during the game, pointing to Matthew Jones, who has served as a sort of sixth man on the line, along with the versatility of players like Paris Johnson Jr. and Thayer Munford, both tackles, who converted to offensive guard this season.
In the running back room, behind freshman TreVeyon Henderson — who Day said is "good to go" against Maryland after being taken out after a hard hit to the head at the end of the first quarter against Rutgers — Day has Master Teague III and now Marcus Crowley, who returned to the field for the first time since the Oregon game Saturday, along with Miyan Williams, who missed the Rutgers game with an undisclosed injury.
Together, the Ohio State offensive line and the running back room has combined to average 219.4 yards per game, 6.5 yards per carry and 2.2 rushing touchdowns per game.
Maryland is in the middle of the pack in terms of stopping the run, heading into Week 6 No. 7 in the Big Ten allowing an average of 118.4 yards per game and 3.4 yards per rush. However, the Terrapins have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, third most in the conference.
3. The Buckeyes are going to versatility in its pass defense too
Hickman has seemingly found a permanent home at bullet for Ohio State, racking up 44 tackles — 16 more than any other Buckeyes defender — and two interceptions through five games.
The bullet position was one that was initially thought to be shared between Hickman and sophomore Craig Young, Day announced that Young moved to the defensive backfield, becoming another option for Ohio State to use at cover safety.
Day made it clear that he wants bother Hickman and Young on the field at the same time, but the cover safety is not something Ohio State has been using consistently, changing up looks and switching between one and two high safeties.
But its a versatility that gives Ohio State some extra flexibility, especially with the emergence of Hickman.
TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK
1. Will C.J. Stroud pick it up where he left off?
C.J. Stroud could not have been much better for Ohio State in his return against Rutgers.
The redshirt freshman quarterback shined with a rested shoulder and a renewed confidence, completing 74% of his throws for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Teammates and coaches alike said that this was the Stroud that won him the starting quarterback job initially. This was apparently the job Ohio State was used to, but who had not seen the field yet.
So in his follow-up to an award-winning game against the Scarlet Knights, will Stroud keep up the momentum?
It doesn't seem like the Maryland defense will put up much of a fight, allowing 230.8 passing yards per game and seven touchdowns with opposing quarterbacks completing 57% of throws.
But Rutgers' pass defense is ranked much higher than Maryland's, so that doesn't seem to matter much.The pressure seems to be solely on Stroud: will he continue to take a balanced Ohio State offense to the next level?
2. Will Ohio State be able to get to the quarterback?
One thing that Maryland has done extremely well is keep opposing defenders out of the offensive backfield.
The Terrapins have allowed eight sacks in five games — tied for fifth best in the Big Ten with Penn State and Michigan State — for a combined loss of 65 yards.
While the Buckeyes defensive front brought pressure to quarterback Noah Vedral and the rest of the Rutgers offense, forcing rushed throws and turnovers, the Buckeyes recorded only three tackles for loss and one sack against the Scarlet Knights with one quarterback hit.
Ohio State's ability to rush Tagovailoa's routine in the backfield will be a huge factor, especially for a Buckeye front that has recorded 14 sacks in five games — tied for fifth most with Rutgers — which is four less than Maryland has recorded this season.
This also depends on the health of the line as a whole. Ohio State has been without Tyreke Smith for the past two weeks, who has been out with an undisclosed injury. Most of Ohio State's sacks have come from the inside, with defensive tackles recorded 11 of the team's 14.
ONE PREDICTION AHEAD OF THIS WEEK
Ohio State will sack Maryland quarterbacks more than any other team has this season.
It's not a huge number to beat: Illinois leads the way with three. But momentums seems to be swinging in the way of the Ohio State defensive line.
The Buckeyes didn't need a lot of pressure to get to the Rutgers offense, recording three tackles for loss and one sack against the Scarlet Knights. Neither did Iowa against the Terrapins last week, recording only two tackles for loss and no quarterback hurries.
But the Ohio State line, specifically its defensive ends, are still waiting to breakout. Freshman Jack Sawyer said this week that the young players — including himself, J.T. Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams — and growing by each game.
Watch for a breakthrough performance from Ohio State up front.