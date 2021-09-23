The 3-2-1: Ohio State faces final non-conference opponent in Akron
Ohio State has one more non-conference game prior to its return to Big Ten play.
Here’s three things we learned this week, two questions and one prediction ahead of the Buckeyes’ night game against Akron Saturday.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK
1. Expect to see some of the same offensive sets test Ohio State’s secondary
Days before Ohio State’s game against Akron, sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman was asked a technical question. He was asked how Ohio State plans to defend a bunch formation.
Facing Tulsa, it was a struggle. The Golden Hurricane wide receiver room gave Ohio State fits with that formation, basically setting up a pick play to allow one player from the right side to either get open or score a touchdown. It’s a play that had Buckeye defenders running into each other.
Hickman would not go into specifics into what Ohio State is going to do to stop opposing offenses in that formation, saying he doesn’t want to give away the defense’s game plan. But he made clear that the focus is on improving what the players saw on film.
Ohio State did its job with Tulsa, basically forcing the Golden Hurricane offense to become one-dimensional and only use the passing game. But without pressure from the line, with a patient quarterback, Tulsa waited for wide receivers to find soft spots in Ohio State’s zone and capitalize.
This is not new for Ohio State’s defense, and it’s something opposing offenses will try and capitalize on until the Buckeyes can be shown to adapt.
2. Ohio State still hasn’t found the balance it wants on offense
Ohio State really did not need much balance against the Tulsa defense in Week 3. Facing a 3-3-5 front, the Buckeyes used freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson to their advantage, averaging nearly eight yards per carry on the ground as a team with three touchdowns.
The Buckeyes really have not found a balance in the running back room, using Henderson and Master Teague exclusively against the Golden Hurricane, while Miyan WIlliams sat on the bench. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said depth at running back is critical, but to him it’s that give-and-take to keep opposing defenses on its toes.
“We have to run the ball, throw the ball. We haven't quite found that balance yet,” Day said. “You've seen flashes of it, but we have to execute at a high level across the board.”
Through the first three games, it’s really been one or the other. When the running game feasted against Tulsa, the pass game faltered with only 185 yards and a 60% completion percentage from redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud. Nearly the opposite happened against Oregon.
Facing an Akron defense that allows nearly 40 points per game and 6.9 yards per play, the Buckeyes have an opportunity to create a level of balance they have not seen yet.
3. Ohio Stadium’s turf is scheduled to be replaced
There was a lot of turf talk heading into Ohio State’s first night game of the season.
With the fading color of the logo at the 50-yard line along with the fading red in each of the end zone, Ohio Stadium said it is set to replace its turf for the first time since its installation in 2014 after the season is complete.
Why is this important? It led to players slipping and sliding on cuts, including Stroud’s first target of wide receiver Chris Olave, who fell on the initial cut to get open, who finished with no receptions for the first time in his 30-game college career. Moving forward, there could be a level of hesitation from players trying to get open on cuts and sudden movements.
Until then, head coach Ryan Day said changes may be coming to the cleats of the players. However, the installation of the new turf will not happen until after the 2021 season.
TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK
1. Will CJ Stroud break a streak of slow starts?
In each of the redshirt freshman’s first three starts at quarterback, he really has not been able to get the passing game going right from the get go.
Stroud has only thrown one touchdown combined this season in the first half compared to two interceptions, completing 62.7% of his passes for 247 yards — only 25.6% of his total passing yards this season.
The redshirt freshman has an opportunity to break that streak against an Akron defense that has allowed quarterbacks to complete 77.3% of their passes for an average of 223 yards and two touchdowns per game.
Stroud’s level of comfort early will help the interchange between the pass and the run game, giving the offense the ability to find that balance Day has so desperately tried to install through the first three games.
2. Who will give Ohio State the pass rush it needs?
The Ohio State defensive front did one of its jobs against Tulsa: stop the run, allowing Golden Hurricane backs to average 2.6 yards per rush with no touchdowns.
But when it came to getting to the quarterback, the Tulsa offensive line shined, allowing four quarterback hits and two sacks, but allowing QB Davis Brin all the time he needed in the pocket to find those soft spots in the Buckeyes’ zone.
Playing without Zach Harrison a week ago, Ohio State had a lot of young players getting significant playing time in the front four, including freshmen Tyleik Williams — who recorded 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack — and J.T. Tuimoloau.
With Harrison likely returning this week according to the Ohio State coaching staff, the Buckeyes will need that stability against a paltry Akron offense to set the tone for the unit heading into Big Ten play, allowing the quarterback less time in the pocket waiting for the right moment to throw.
Look for the young guys to continue to show up like Williams, Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, along with defensive tackle Jerron Cage and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
ONE PREDICTION: CJ Stroud will not be the only quarterback to play against Akron
This is by no means a hot take. This is what Day wants to happen, but it’s the timing that the Ohio State coaching staff will have to figure out.
The Ohio State head coach made clear leading up to the Buckeyes final non-conference game that Stroud is his guy. Day wants him to continue to develop a rapport and confidence with his receivers, finding that momentum earlier in games. That takes time, that takes snaps and Day said he’s not going to take that opportunity away from his starting quarterback.
However, if things go as planned for the Ohio State offense, opening the week as a 54-point favorite against the Zips, Day has said that he wants to see what redshirt freshman Jack Miller III or freshman Kyle McCord can do with snaps behind center.
Who knows when that would happen, but look for Day to make a move to try some things out against Akron.