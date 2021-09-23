The 3-2-1: Ohio State faces final non-conference opponent in Akron

Here’s three things we learned this week, two questions and one prediction ahead of the Buckeyes’ night game against Akron Saturday.

Ohio State has one more non-conference game prior to its return to Big Ten play.

1. Expect to see some of the same offensive sets test Ohio State’s secondary

Days before Ohio State’s game against Akron, sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman was asked a technical question. He was asked how Ohio State plans to defend a bunch formation.

Facing Tulsa, it was a struggle. The Golden Hurricane wide receiver room gave Ohio State fits with that formation, basically setting up a pick play to allow one player from the right side to either get open or score a touchdown. It’s a play that had Buckeye defenders running into each other.

Hickman would not go into specifics into what Ohio State is going to do to stop opposing offenses in that formation, saying he doesn’t want to give away the defense’s game plan. But he made clear that the focus is on improving what the players saw on film.

Ohio State did its job with Tulsa, basically forcing the Golden Hurricane offense to become one-dimensional and only use the passing game. But without pressure from the line, with a patient quarterback, Tulsa waited for wide receivers to find soft spots in Ohio State’s zone and capitalize.

This is not new for Ohio State’s defense, and it’s something opposing offenses will try and capitalize on until the Buckeyes can be shown to adapt.

2. Ohio State still hasn’t found the balance it wants on offense

Ohio State really did not need much balance against the Tulsa defense in Week 3. Facing a 3-3-5 front, the Buckeyes used freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson to their advantage, averaging nearly eight yards per carry on the ground as a team with three touchdowns.

The Buckeyes really have not found a balance in the running back room, using Henderson and Master Teague exclusively against the Golden Hurricane, while Miyan WIlliams sat on the bench. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said depth at running back is critical, but to him it’s that give-and-take to keep opposing defenses on its toes.

“We have to run the ball, throw the ball. We haven't quite found that balance yet,” Day said. “You've seen flashes of it, but we have to execute at a high level across the board.”

Through the first three games, it’s really been one or the other. When the running game feasted against Tulsa, the pass game faltered with only 185 yards and a 60% completion percentage from redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud. Nearly the opposite happened against Oregon.

Facing an Akron defense that allows nearly 40 points per game and 6.9 yards per play, the Buckeyes have an opportunity to create a level of balance they have not seen yet.

3. Ohio Stadium’s turf is scheduled to be replaced

There was a lot of turf talk heading into Ohio State’s first night game of the season.

With the fading color of the logo at the 50-yard line along with the fading red in each of the end zone, Ohio Stadium said it is set to replace its turf for the first time since its installation in 2014 after the season is complete.

Why is this important? It led to players slipping and sliding on cuts, including Stroud’s first target of wide receiver Chris Olave, who fell on the initial cut to get open, who finished with no receptions for the first time in his 30-game college career. Moving forward, there could be a level of hesitation from players trying to get open on cuts and sudden movements.

Until then, head coach Ryan Day said changes may be coming to the cleats of the players. However, the installation of the new turf will not happen until after the 2021 season.







