1. Dwayne Haskins builds on his legacy

It has been some kind of season for Dwayne Haskins, a redshirt sophomore from Maryland as has proven just through 12 career starts that he is one of, if not the best quarterback in the history of Ohio State football. Haskins was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year as well as Big Ten Quarterback of the Year this week, along with breaking Big Ten and school records for passing yards and touchdowns in a single season throughout the year.

These accolades are surely welcome to Haskins and his teammates, but by no means is the end goal for this year. The Buckeyes still have to face the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday for a chance at a second-straight Big Ten title. Haskins would also receive another Big Ten record if he gets two more touchdowns responsible for to pass J.T. Barrett's record of 47 set just last year.

Haskins has been brilliant for the entire year and has collected a lot of records and hardware along the way, especially a set of gold pants for beating Michigan and beating them worse than any other quarterback before him. However, there is still more hardware for Haskins to acquire whether that be a Big Ten title, a Heisman trophy or a possible National Championship.

