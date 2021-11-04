The 3-2-1: No. 5 Ohio State's not overlooking Nebraska
Ohio State is back on the road.
The Buckeyes will travel to Lincoln for their seventh meeting with Nebraska since 2010, holding on to a six-game win streak since their meeting Oct. 8, 2011.
Here are three things we learned about Ohio State this week, two questions and one prediction ahead of the Nebraska game this Saturday at noon.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK
Ohio State is not overlooking Nebraska
It didn't matter what player or coach was talking. Each had the same approach when discussing Nebraska.
"They're a great team. We prepare for game game like they're a great team. They are really a great team," sophomore safety Bryson Shaw said. "Their record doesn't show how great of a team they are."
Nebraska has lost by eight points or less in each of its six losses this season, keeping within striking distance of Oklahoma, Michigan and Michigan State.
Ohio State's last game against Nebraska to come to within a touchdown was a 36-31 win Nov. 3, 2018.
The Cornhuskers have the No. 27 scoring offense in the country, coming into Saturday's matchup with the No. 4 scoring offense in the Big Ten and the No. 2 total offense in the conference.
In the pass game, Nebraska quarterbacks have completed 65.6% of their pass attempts: second-best in the Big Ten to Northwestern.
This is what Shaw's excited about: the challenge quarterback Adrian Martinez and the rest of the Cornhuskers offense will bring Saturday.
"It's going to be an unbelievable challenge for our defense, four our whole team and I'm excited for it," Shaw said.
Denzel Burke remains untouched at corner
Denzel Burke has been extremely good for Ohio State in his freshman season. And heading into a game against one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten and in the country, Burke was confident.
"He's a pretty good receiver," Burke said prior to his matchup with Jahan Dotson. "Nothing I can't handle, though."
On Saturday, it was a matchup Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford really didn't test all that much. Dotson had one catch on Burke on one target for 10 yards and a first down.
Dotson did most of his damage in the middle of the field against linebacker Teradja Mitchell. According to Pro Football Focus, the Penn State receiver brought in five catches for 47 yards and two first downs.
Against Penn State, Burke allowed two catches for 13 yards on two targets. That's it.
Burke has not allowed more than 20 yards receiving to an opposing offense in a single week since the Tulsa game, in which the Golden Hurricane recorded six receptions for 60 yards on nine targets.
Burke has not allowed a touchdown reception this season.
His primary assignment on Saturday: redshirt junior Omar Manning, who had his best day of the season against Purdue with four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Nebraska's leading receiver Samori Toure primarily lines up in the slot.
The last two weeks have not been kind to Chris Olave
Chris Olave has been a consistent option for C.J. Stroud to go to when he wants to score, recording touchdown receptions in five-straight games. But he's been an inconsistent target over the past two.
Against Indiana and Penn State, the senior wide receiver has brought in only five of his 12 targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
In those games, Olave has recorded -1 yard after catch.
"it was just execution. I feel like the offense is rolling. We just went 1-6 in the red zone. We should score touchdowns in the red zone. If we do that, it's a whole different game. We just got to clean up, execute and just put it on the field."
TWO QUESTIONS THIS WEEK
Will Ohio State be able to dominate Nebraska up front?
From Nebraska's end, Ohio State should.
The Cornhuskers have allowed 137.2 rushing yards per game, 3.8 yards per rush and eight rushing touchdowns this season. Nebraska's also recorded 15 sacks in its nine games this season, tied with Northwestern Purdue, Penn State and Iowa for eighth-most in the Big Ten — even though Nebraska's played one more game than each of those other teams.
So how has Ohio State's line responded after being "punched in the mouth" a week ago?
Redshirt senior Thayer Munford said the unit has responded well, saying the technique of the room has improved overall, and that redshirt freshman Luke Wypler has become more vocal as the "heart" of the offensive line at the center position.
Munford seems to know that much of the lack of success on the red zone was on the offensive line's inability to run block close to the end zone.
As Ohio State prepares for its run in the back end of the 2021 season, the redshirt senior is leading a group that's confident its best days are in front of them, with that first test coming on the road this weekend.
Will Ohio State be able to defend the middle of Nebraska's passing game?
Toure has not been a consistent option for Martinez and the rest of the Nebraska offense over the past three weeks.
The Cornhuskers senior wide receiver has brought in six catches on 17 targets for 85 receiving yards and no touchdowns.
However, of his 470 snaps through nine games this season, Toure has lined up in the slot 354 times — 75.3% of the time. This is where the Ohio State pass defense has been known to get hurt, whether it's by a slot receiver or by a tight end.
Tight end Austin Allen has also been a problem for opposing defenses, recording four games this season with at least four receptions, three games this season in which he's recorded 50 receiving yards or more and two games this season in which he's scored a touchdown reception.
The major question regarding Ohio State's pass defense is simple: will the linebackers be able to fine success in pass coverage in the middle of the field?
ONE PREDICTION AHEAD OF THIS WEEK
This game will not be decided by one score.
Ohio State got punched in the mouth against Penn State, but still came away with a gritty win. After the came, head coach Ryan Day's main point is those are the kind of games he expects from the Nittany Lions.
What kind of game does Ohio State usually expect from Nebraska? As of late, it hasn't really been that close.
Since 1955, only three of Ohio State's and Nebraska's matchups have been decided by one score: two going in favor of the Buckeyes and once to the Cornhuskers.
Since Ohio State's loss to Nebraska in 2011, the Buckeyes have outscored the Cornhuskers 317-110 in their past six meetings.
While Nebraska has had each of its losses decided by 5.5 points, don't expect that to happen against Ohio State this Saturday.