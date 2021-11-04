The 3-2-1: No. 5 Ohio State's not overlooking Nebraska

Here are three things we learned about Ohio State this week, two questions and one prediction ahead of the Nebraska game this Saturday at noon.

The Buckeyes will travel to Lincoln for their seventh meeting with Nebraska since 2010, holding on to a six-game win streak since their meeting Oct. 8, 2011.

Ohio State is not overlooking Nebraska

It didn't matter what player or coach was talking. Each had the same approach when discussing Nebraska.

"They're a great team. We prepare for game game like they're a great team. They are really a great team," sophomore safety Bryson Shaw said. "Their record doesn't show how great of a team they are."

Nebraska has lost by eight points or less in each of its six losses this season, keeping within striking distance of Oklahoma, Michigan and Michigan State.

Ohio State's last game against Nebraska to come to within a touchdown was a 36-31 win Nov. 3, 2018.

The Cornhuskers have the No. 27 scoring offense in the country, coming into Saturday's matchup with the No. 4 scoring offense in the Big Ten and the No. 2 total offense in the conference.

In the pass game, Nebraska quarterbacks have completed 65.6% of their pass attempts: second-best in the Big Ten to Northwestern.

This is what Shaw's excited about: the challenge quarterback Adrian Martinez and the rest of the Cornhuskers offense will bring Saturday.

"It's going to be an unbelievable challenge for our defense, four our whole team and I'm excited for it," Shaw said.

Denzel Burke remains untouched at corner

Denzel Burke has been extremely good for Ohio State in his freshman season. And heading into a game against one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten and in the country, Burke was confident.

"He's a pretty good receiver," Burke said prior to his matchup with Jahan Dotson. "Nothing I can't handle, though."

On Saturday, it was a matchup Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford really didn't test all that much. Dotson had one catch on Burke on one target for 10 yards and a first down.

Dotson did most of his damage in the middle of the field against linebacker Teradja Mitchell. According to Pro Football Focus, the Penn State receiver brought in five catches for 47 yards and two first downs.

Against Penn State, Burke allowed two catches for 13 yards on two targets. That's it.

Burke has not allowed more than 20 yards receiving to an opposing offense in a single week since the Tulsa game, in which the Golden Hurricane recorded six receptions for 60 yards on nine targets.

Burke has not allowed a touchdown reception this season.

His primary assignment on Saturday: redshirt junior Omar Manning, who had his best day of the season against Purdue with four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Nebraska's leading receiver Samori Toure primarily lines up in the slot.

The last two weeks have not been kind to Chris Olave

Chris Olave has been a consistent option for C.J. Stroud to go to when he wants to score, recording touchdown receptions in five-straight games. But he's been an inconsistent target over the past two.

Against Indiana and Penn State, the senior wide receiver has brought in only five of his 12 targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

In those games, Olave has recorded -1 yard after catch.

"it was just execution. I feel like the offense is rolling. We just went 1-6 in the red zone. We should score touchdowns in the red zone. If we do that, it's a whole different game. We just got to clean up, execute and just put it on the field."