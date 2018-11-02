1. Buckeyes 'pissed off' following the loss at Purdue.

When the Buckeyes lost a heartbreaking game by a vast margin in West Lafayette, Indiana to the Purdue Boilermakers, a lot of what was in the post game locker room was disappointment and frustration. Ohio State could've just sulked in its own frustration and misery or perhaps challenge it to a certain type of focus for the rest of the season.

Ohio State right tackle Isaiah Prince spoke up in that post-game locker room telling the Buckeyes that you get knocked down every once in a while and that it is time to get back up and start swinging back. The sense is the Buckeyes responded throughout the bye week with Prince noticing a "pissed off" Buckeye team focused on working as hard as they can in practice to prepare for Nebraska and the stretch run.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer added in a press conference Wednesday that he has noticed a spike in tempo and focus throughout the week with drills in practice. Although Buckeyes teams have known to do well with chips on their shoulders, see the year 2012, Meyer acknowledged that "playing angry" is a valuable commodity if you channel it to effective, responsible play rather than careless and frustrating penalties. Something that was seen quite a bit against the last game against Purdue.