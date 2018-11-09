Time for the first real test after the heartbreak.

Going to East Lansing, Michigan is never an easy task. This year's Michigan State squad may not look like the class of the conference, but the No. 18 Spartans are fully capable of beating the Buckeyes Saturday.

It's do-or-die the rest of the way for Ohio State. Another loss eliminates them from College Football Playoff consideration and probably the Big Ten title hunt.