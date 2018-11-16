1. Martell in line for expanded role in offense.

With Dwayne Haskins lighting up the Big Ten while within reach of multiple Ohio State records, there has been a discussion about Tate Martell and him being the quarterback moving forward when Haskins eventually moves on to the NFL. That discussion has only accelerated with the problems that the Buckeye offense has had in short yardage distance, including in tight close to the red zone.

By no means in Martell going to dethrone Haskins for the starting job, that move would be insane because Haskins is probably the most prolific quarterback to ever set foot on Ohio State's campus. Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer just thinks they can utilize the strengths of Martell to run the ball while taking away Haskins' main weakness of mobility outside the pocket.

Last week, against Michigan State, we saw what a red-zone package with Martell would look like and it seemed to boost the running game and the game of Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins. It made the defensive players respect the ability for Martell to run in an option instead of knowing the running back would always get the ball when Haskins was behind center.

Meyer indicated after the win over Michigan State that Martell's role in the offense would be expanding, giving opposing defenses another aspect of the Buckeyes' offense to think about when game planning against them. It will be interesting to see if they use him at all this weekend against Maryland or they save most of the plays for Martell against Michigan the following week.