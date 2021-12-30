The 3-2-1: Cade Stover's back at linebacker?

We get you ready for Saturday’s game against Utah in this week’s 3-2-1 column.

Cade Stover at linebacker?

Cade Stover playing linebacker isn’t something that just developed out of thin air.

The redshirt sophomore was recruited at linebacker in the 2019 recruiting class, moving to tight end ahead of the 2021 season. However, as Ohio State’s linebacker room became smaller and smaller, Stover moved back to train on defense, playing a snap in the middle of the defense in a goal-line situation against Michigan.

As Ohio State prepares to play in the Rose Bowl, Stover has been practicing with Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers.

“He's brought a lot of energy to the defense,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said. “ I think playing offense helped him understand maybe some offensive looks of what's going on, so his anticipation looks better. He's practiced well. Defensive guys want to use him. It's been fun going against him. We personally look each other up and have a little fun with each other during practice. It has been really good.”

Wilson said Stover will only be used in goal-line, short-yardage situations on offense, but that those roles can be filled with tight ends Jeremy Ruckert, Gee Scott Jr., Mitch Rossi and Joe Royer.

“We have a lot of fun in practice going at each other and talking smack. And it's fun seeing him over there,” Ruckert said, “Looks like he's having a great time, and it's kind of natural to play that position.

“But if he's over there I think he's doing a great job. So we're excited for him and everything that he's got going on. And hopefully he'll make the most of it.”

Wilson is not sure what direction Stover will go moving forward, saying that there will be opportunities at both tight end and at linebacker.

But he also said no hard decisions will be made until after the spring semester starts.

“Coach will talk about what's best for the team. Personally, I want what's best for Cade,” Wilson said. “He's one of my favorite guys on the whole team. He's been a pleasure to coach. Selfishly, I'd like to do it, I am going to do what is best for the team. I want to do what's best for Cade Stover.”

Offensive line shows versatility

As soon as redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere opted out of the Rose Bowl, a move would have to be made.

But for redshirt senior Thayer Munford, it was just returning back to the position he was used to.

Primarily an offensive tackle heading into his final season with the Buckeyes, Munford elected to move to guard, giving Ohio State four tackles at all of its offensive line spots except center. The redshirt senior did move around a bit, playing primarily left tackle at times to spell Petit-Frere throughout 2021, but he will likely stay there for the majority of Saturday’s game against Utah, something Munford is looking forward to.

“It's a little bit of things I've got to do differently, but also it's like kind of second nature to me,” Munford said. “But I need to get my hips more looser than guard because guard you've got to be uptight. You've got to take on like a 325-pound man every play, so you've got to get used to that.”

It’s nothing new for Ohio State, especially at the Rose Bowl.

In 2019 against Washington, former Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis was forced to step up and make his second career start, kicking off what Wilson called “two great years and (an) early-out pro.”

With Munford out on the outside, Wilson hopes to see that from Matthew Jones, who, after playing a versatility role at the two guard spots and center throughout 2021, fills into the starting lineup for the first time ahead of what’s expected to be his starting spot in 2022 at left guard.

“I think those other guys are ready to step up. It's the time of year, though, now a little bit more with some of the early out deals, but we've recruited very well throughout the years,” Wilson said. “Sometimes it takes a year or two to get your niche.”

Seniors prepare for final game

Tyreke Smith’s not really an emotional guy.

Heading into his final game on Ohio State’s defensive line, he said he’s taking it all in, enjoying the process and trying not to be too far out ahead of the moment.

“I'm not really an emotional guy, but I definitely do think about it,” Smith said. “This is my last game. Just want to go out with a bang. I want to leave that last good impression.”

For Smith, Munford and Ruckert, that's all they are focused on heading into their final game with Ohio State.

For Ruckert, the Rose Bowl is the perfect setting for a final game, remembering the messages head coach Ryan Day has made about the traditions and expectations of this game, the focus on all of the people who came before each player on the roster.

And it was something the senior tight end didn’t want to miss out on.

“Getting out here you get the feeling of it. It's good, the fact that you know it's your last game and you're not going in questioning it. I think you have to prepare a little bit more,” Ruckert said. “But just looking back on my time here and all the work we've put in and how hard it was, it just makes you realize how blessed you are to be here and truly appreciate the time and this last game we're about to play.”