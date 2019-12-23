COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ryan Day’s inaugural team has the opportunity to be a legendary team in Ohio State’s history, but the Buckeyes will have to survive a trip to Arizona to avoid becoming one of the greatest what-could-have-been teams in school history.

In its history, Ohio State has finished 10 seasons without suffering a loss and won eight national titles. The 2019 Buckeyes have the potential to accomplish both feats and cement their place amongst the greatest teams to ever take the field at Ohio State.

“That is going to be part of the message, though, that if you want to be known as one of the best of all time, be up there with the national champs, you want to be in rare air, here we go, this is the push right here,” Day said.