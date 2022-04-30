Thayer Munford selected by Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Draft
Thayer Munford's NFL career will officially begin as a late-round pick.
The longtime Ohio State veteran was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round of the NFL Draft with the 238 overall pick on Saturday.
Munford's selection gives the Buckeyes six total draft picks this year. He joins first-round receivers Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) and Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints) tight end Jeremy Ruckert (a third-round selection by the New York Jets), Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was selected in the fifth round by the Tennessee Titans and Tyreke Smith, who was also taken in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks.
Munford is one of four Buckeyes offensive linemen selected over the last two drafts, joining Petit-Frere and former teammates Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis. All four were starters for Ohio State during the 2020 season: Munford at left tackle, Myers at center, Davis at right guard and Petit Frere at right tackle.
Munford's selection means that nine of the Buckeyes' 11 starters for the 2020 national championship game against Alabama have been taken in the NFL Draft, plus Ruckert who was listed as a co-starter:
|Player
|Team
|Round
|
QB Justin Fields
|
Chicago Bears
|
First round
|
RB Trey Sermon
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Third round
|
WR Garrett Wilson
|
New York Jets
|
First round
|
WR Chris Olave
|
New Orleans Saints
|
First round
|
WR Jameson Williams
|
Detroit Lions
|
First round
|
TE Luke Farrell
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Third round
|
TE Jeremy Ruckert (co-starter)
|
New York Jets
|
Third round
|
LT Thayer Munford
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Seventh round
|
C Josh Myers
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Second round
|
RG Wyatt Davis
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
Third round
|
RT Nicholas Petit-Frere
|
Tennessee Titans
|
Fifth round
Munford was one of the Buckeyes' key mainstays over the last five years, making 45 career starts across 58 total games played. Munford was a four-year starter, a first-team All-American in 2021 and a four-time All-Big Ten performer, including first-team honors in his final two seasons.
He signed with Ohio State in the 2017 recruiting class out of Massillon Washington (Ohio) High School. Munford (2017) and Olave (2018) were the Buckeyes' lowest-ranked signees in their respective recruiting classes but both have been selected in the NFL Draft.