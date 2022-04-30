Thayer Munford selected by Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Draft

Thayer Munford's NFL career will officially begin as a late-round pick.

The longtime Ohio State veteran was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round of the NFL Draft with the 238 overall pick on Saturday.

Munford's selection gives the Buckeyes six total draft picks this year. He joins first-round receivers Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) and Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints) tight end Jeremy Ruckert (a third-round selection by the New York Jets), Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was selected in the fifth round by the Tennessee Titans and Tyreke Smith, who was also taken in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

Munford is one of four Buckeyes offensive linemen selected over the last two drafts, joining Petit-Frere and former teammates Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis. All four were starters for Ohio State during the 2020 season: Munford at left tackle, Myers at center, Davis at right guard and Petit Frere at right tackle.

Munford's selection means that nine of the Buckeyes' 11 starters for the 2020 national championship game against Alabama have been taken in the NFL Draft, plus Ruckert who was listed as a co-starter: