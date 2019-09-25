Ohio State is off to a tremendous start to its 2021 recruiting class and now the Buckeyes are looking to take aim at some national level prospects. Recently an offer was put out to Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove defensive end Landon Jackson, one of the nation's top defensive end prospects.

"I’m extremely excited about the offer," Jackson recently told BuckeyeGrove.com. "Their program is amazing and has so much tradition."

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect looks the part of a national recruit. He has the ideal frame and quickness that college coaches are looking for in a pass-rusher and the Buckeyes made it clear to Jackson that they are very high on his potential.

"I talked to coach (Ryan) Day and coach (Larry) Johnson," Jackson continued. "They said I look really quick and aggressive."

Ohio State's recent run of sending defensive ends to the NFL and the early success this season of Chase Young have the Buckeyes as a program of interest for many of the top guys in the 2021 class. But Jackson sees more to like than just the NFL pedigree at his position.

"I just really like the fan base at Ohio State," he said. "That and the culture (have stood out to him so far)."

Jackson missed a good portion of his sophomore season with an injury, which is why Ohio State is now offering the Rivals100 product after some early junior film impressed the coaching staff.

Jackson is rated the No. 58 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.