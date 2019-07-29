The positive results from Ohio State's big weekend of visitors at the end of June are still coming in. Class of 2021 Katy (Texas) defensive back Hunter Washington was among the select group of underclassmen on campus that weekend and this past week Washington got some news that he had been hoping for when the Buckeyes came through with a scholarship offer.

"I gave coach Hafley a call (on Friday afternoon)," Washington explained. "We were just talking about some things, how he's going to take me to the next level. That's what I need, because I want to get to the next level and so we were just talking about little things that could help me. Then he brought up that he was going to offer me a scholarship."

Washington's reaction to the news was an emotional one. Ohio State has been one of his favorite programs to follow growing up.

"I'm not going to lie, I was in tears," he said. "That's a very big school. That's a school that I really look up to. Then coach Hafley, just how he coaches the DB's, it kind of blows my mind. That's the kind of coach I need to bring me to the next level."

The connection with Hafley has elevated Ohio State in Washington's mind, but he has always respected the tradition the Buckeyes have of producing defensive backs.

"Just because of the DB's they put into the league," he continued. "They have put a lot of guys into the league at Ohio State, especially DB's and especially first rounders."

Ohio State is recruiting Washington as a cornerback. Making that early unofficial visit in June gave him a lot of perspective on the program.

"I've really never seen anything like it," he said. "They invited the top prospects that they wanted to offer and that they've already offered. It was fun meeting the other players and talking to them and getting to know each other."

"It was kind of a family environment," he continued. "We did some fun stuff like taking pictures and everything but we kind of did everything like a team. They showed me what it takes to be an Ohio State player."

Washington says he intends to return to Ohio State at some point this fall for another unofficial visit.