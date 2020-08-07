The Ohio State Buckeyes are off to an excellent start in next year’s recruiting cycle, specifically when it comes to recruiting linebackers.

Position coach Al Washington has already convinced two of the premier junior linebackers in the country to commit to the school: C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers. They are also putting themselves in a good position with five-star Shawn Murphy, as well as Jalon Walker.

Another prospect high on the Buckeyes at this time is Justin Medlock, who was a recipient of an offer from the program three months ago. The product out of Manvel, Texas, is intrigued by the team’s history of developing players for the National Football League.

“I mean, it’s Ohio State, first of all,” Medlock told BuckeyeGrove. “Every year, they always send defensive players in the top three or top five. So, that’s always something that’s eye-opening to somebody who’s being recruited by them.”