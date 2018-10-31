COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Purdue, Penn State and Minnesota showed teams exactly how to attack the Ohio State defense.

Dual-threat quarterbacks like that of Nittany Lion senior Trace McSorley give the linebackers fits, and slot playmakers like Purdue freshman Rondale Moore get lost in Ohio State's man-press scheme. In particular slants and out routes are quite effective.

That and taking advantage of poor play recognition with draws and screens.

Now Nebraska rolls into the Horseshoe for a Saturday match-up bringing a rising freshman dual-threat quarterback in Adrian Martinez and stud receiver with slot ability in sophomore J.D. Spielman.

"They have so many ways they can attack you," junior safety Jordan Fuller said. "From the D-line to the linebackers to the safeties and corners. We all have to be ready for the test."