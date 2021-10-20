Teradja Mitchell leads charge, continues to help fix Ohio State's defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teradja Mitchell has not forgotten the promise he put out after Ohio State’s loss to Oregon in Week 2.

“I said, ‘We’re going to get this fixed,’” the senior linebacker said.

For Ohio State, 35 points and 505 yards allowed was rock bottom. But it was something to climb out of.

And through the changes in personnel in the linebacker room — losing senior Dallas Gant and senior K’Vaughan Pope to the transfer portal within the span of a week — through the gradual, yet persistent and dramatic changes to the defensive scheme, he and his unit remained the same.

Ohio State’s linebacker room: it’s one filled with workhorses.

There’s not many of them — six scholarship players led by coach Al Washington — but it’s a group that’s driven, disciplined and knows it still has something to prove.

“We come in early, we stay late,” Mitchell said. “We put in the work, all of us.”

Mitchell has to show that though. Through the change, he must remain consistent. He’s a captain. He’s a leader. He feels it’s his responsibility to be a physical representation of the defense he feels Ohio State can have.

“We’re in a, I wouldn’t say a panic, but it’s a sense of urgency,” Mitchell said. “We have an understanding we want to be the best defense in the country. We’re making sure all of our efforts are towards that.”



