Teradja Mitchell leads charge, continues to help fix Ohio State's defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teradja Mitchell has not forgotten the promise he put out after Ohio State’s loss to Oregon in Week 2.
“I said, ‘We’re going to get this fixed,’” the senior linebacker said.
For Ohio State, 35 points and 505 yards allowed was rock bottom. But it was something to climb out of.
And through the changes in personnel in the linebacker room — losing senior Dallas Gant and senior K’Vaughan Pope to the transfer portal within the span of a week — through the gradual, yet persistent and dramatic changes to the defensive scheme, he and his unit remained the same.
Ohio State’s linebacker room: it’s one filled with workhorses.
There’s not many of them — six scholarship players led by coach Al Washington — but it’s a group that’s driven, disciplined and knows it still has something to prove.
“We come in early, we stay late,” Mitchell said. “We put in the work, all of us.”
Mitchell has to show that though. Through the change, he must remain consistent. He’s a captain. He’s a leader. He feels it’s his responsibility to be a physical representation of the defense he feels Ohio State can have.
“We’re in a, I wouldn’t say a panic, but it’s a sense of urgency,” Mitchell said. “We have an understanding we want to be the best defense in the country. We’re making sure all of our efforts are towards that.”
But it’s not only him.
Mitchell said he shares that responsibility with linebackers Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Simon and Steele Chambers, guys, the senior feels, will each be future captains of this defense like him.
This is something Washington has seen from the start. The Ohio State linebackers coach knew the caliber of the player and the person that he was bringing into his room, which he knew would turn into results over time.
“Those guys have gotten better every rep, I think they have gotten their cleats under them a little bit,” Washington said. “The more you do anything, the better you get. We still have a ways to go to get to our standard, obviously, but I'm very proud of the progress amidst all the challenge.
“At the end of the day, I think they can get it done. I expect them to get it done.”
The Ohio State defense as a whole has gotten it done, limiting opposing offenses to 37 points in its last three games combined. In the last four games, the Buckeyes have failed to allow a rushing touchdown, giving up an average of 2.3 yards per carry to opposing backs. In the past four games, Ohio State has recorded nine interceptions, four of which have been returned for touchdowns.
To Mitchell, he’s just doing his part.
He’s putting his physicality on display, leading his room with four tackles for loss. He’s developing the mental part of the linebacker game, improving his ability to diagnose plays. He’s helping players like Chambers along, continuing to help him as he continues to learn what it means to be a full-time linebacker after moving permanently to the position during fall camp.
Mitchell’s mindset as a player does not change. It’s one who wants to improve. It’s one that when the coaching staff introduced a new scheme, he led the charge, encouraging the defense as a whole to be all in.
It doesn’t matter how many linebackers are on the field at one time — whether it’s two, three or four depending on the scheme Ohio State is running. It doesn’t matter the combination of linebackers on the field or what he is expected to do.
Mitchell just wants to follow up on that promise he made after the Oregon game.
And while it’s not at the level of an elite Ohio State defense, the “best defense in the country,” he feels it's trending more that way than it did.
“We’re resilient. We’re not giving up,” Mitchell said. “We’ll get it fixed and we’re starting to do that.”