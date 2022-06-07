Ten scattered Tuesday morning thoughts

From user heusel: “It is a given that (Jim) Knowles has more talent here to to work with than he did at Oklahoma State. Given that fact, where do you think his defense will end up ranked nationally when all is said and done?”

Not only is this a very good question, but a good synopsis of what the main question about Ohio State is heading into the 2022 season: what will defensive coordinator Jim Knowles be able to do with what he’s been given?

Let’s break it down between two distinct categories: Knowles’ track record for rebuilding defenses and what he’s actually inheriting.

The first one is something we have looked at before.

Knowles has been a defensive coordinator for three other programs before joining Ohio State: Western Michigan, Duke and Oklahoma State. Here’s a look at each program’s defense allowed the year before he arrived compared to the numbers it allowed in Knowles’ first season.

Western Michigan

2000 (served as DL coach): 11.6 points per game, 283.3 total yards per game (178 passing, 105.3 rushing), 15.5 first downs per game — No. 4 in total defense

2001: 24.2 points per game, 366.3 total yards per game (179.8 passing, 186.5 rushing), 20.1 first downs per game — No. 49 in total defense

Duke

2009: 28.3 points per game, 367.6 total yards per game (215.8 passing, 152.8 rushing), 18.8 first downs per game — No. 83 in total defense

2010: 35.3 points per game 450.1 total yards per game (241.8 passing, 208.3 rushing, 21.8 first downs per game — No. 109 in total defense

Oklahoma State

2017: 29.4 points per game, 409.3 total yards per game (268.6 passing, 140.7 rushing), 22 first downs per game — No. 85 in total defense

2018: 32.5 points per game, 452.5 total yards per game (267.1 passing, 185.4 rushing), 23.2 first downs per game — No. 97 in total defense

In three separate spots, Knowles’ team’s total defense has dropped an average of nearly 28 spots the first season he takes over as defensive coordinator.