Ten scattered Tuesday morning thoughts
It’s another Tuesday edition of my 10 scattered thoughts.
Here’s what I’m thinking about this week.
Let’s start with a question from the message boards.
From user heusel: “It is a given that (Jim) Knowles has more talent here to to work with than he did at Oklahoma State. Given that fact, where do you think his defense will end up ranked nationally when all is said and done?”
Not only is this a very good question, but a good synopsis of what the main question about Ohio State is heading into the 2022 season: what will defensive coordinator Jim Knowles be able to do with what he’s been given?
Let’s break it down between two distinct categories: Knowles’ track record for rebuilding defenses and what he’s actually inheriting.
The first one is something we have looked at before.
Knowles has been a defensive coordinator for three other programs before joining Ohio State: Western Michigan, Duke and Oklahoma State. Here’s a look at each program’s defense allowed the year before he arrived compared to the numbers it allowed in Knowles’ first season.
Western Michigan
2000 (served as DL coach): 11.6 points per game, 283.3 total yards per game (178 passing, 105.3 rushing), 15.5 first downs per game — No. 4 in total defense
2001: 24.2 points per game, 366.3 total yards per game (179.8 passing, 186.5 rushing), 20.1 first downs per game — No. 49 in total defense
Duke
2009: 28.3 points per game, 367.6 total yards per game (215.8 passing, 152.8 rushing), 18.8 first downs per game — No. 83 in total defense
2010: 35.3 points per game 450.1 total yards per game (241.8 passing, 208.3 rushing, 21.8 first downs per game — No. 109 in total defense
Oklahoma State
2017: 29.4 points per game, 409.3 total yards per game (268.6 passing, 140.7 rushing), 22 first downs per game — No. 85 in total defense
2018: 32.5 points per game, 452.5 total yards per game (267.1 passing, 185.4 rushing), 23.2 first downs per game — No. 97 in total defense
In three separate spots, Knowles’ team’s total defense has dropped an average of nearly 28 spots the first season he takes over as defensive coordinator.
Now, what is Knowles inheriting statistically?
Let’s take a look at these stats for the past three seasons of Ohio State’s defense under head coach Ryan Day...
Read the rest of the column in The Horseshoe Lounge.