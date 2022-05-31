Ten scattered Tuesday morning thoughts
It’s another special Tuesday edition of the Monday morning column.
Here’s what I’m thinking about heading into another week at the Scarlet and Gray Report.
We love lists.
Lists are fun.
They remind us to do things, emphasize important ideas and things to remember on a daily basis. But more importantly, especially in this space of college football, it’s at the center of debate, whether it’s the AP Top 25, the College Football Playoff rankings or even the best stadiums in the Big Ten.
Lists can make fans mad, spark debate and encourage camaraderie for a fanbase, crying out accusations in the age-old debates of overrated vs. underrated.
But sometimes lists are wrong. And this is one of those times.
There are 27 cornerbacks better than Denzel Burke in college football.
There are not five cornerbacks in the Big Ten better than Burke either.
He was so good last season that opposing quarterbacks stopped throwing his way. After getting 22 targets in the first three games he played against Minnesota, Oregon and Tulsa — allowing 10 catches for 104 yards and -1 yards after catch with no catch longer than 13 yards — he had only one game in which he allowed more than five targets in the final 10 games: 14 against Purdue.
Overall, opposing quarterbacks had a 48.4% success rate against Burke in coverage, allowing 11.1 yards per reception with a yards-after-catch average of 1.9.
Oh, and he did not allow a single touchdown, adding 12 pass breakups and an interception.
There are good cornerbacks on this list. But Burke should be near the top of that list.
And here’s why:
I’m going to use Pro Football Focus to do some continued digging. I’ll take each of the top five cornerbacks on this list and each of the Big Ten cornerbacks on this list and compare some stats — tackles, pass breakups and interceptions along with quarterback completion rate, average targets per game, average yards per reception, average yards after catch, and touchdowns allowed — to see where Burke stacks up.
Let’s start with the Ohio State sophomore:
Burke (No. 28): 36 tackles, 12 pass breakups, 1 INT, 48.4% completion rate, 4.9 targets per game, 11.1 yards per reception, 1.9 yards after catch per reception, 0 TDs allowed
Now, let’s look at a few corners listed higher than Burke...
Read the rest of the column in The Horseshoe Lounge.