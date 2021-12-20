Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Let’s start this holiday week off right, shall we?

From Dec. 15-17, Ohio State brought in 18 players for its 2022 class: one quarterback, one running back, four wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one tight end, two defensive ends, two linebackers, one athlete — projected at bullet/safety/wherever the hell Ohio State wants him — one safety and two cornerbacks.

Throughout last week, we met a few of them, getting to know how each made the jump from high school to Ohio State:

Caden Curry

Alex "Sonny" Styles

Gabe Powers

Heading into 2022, Ohio State has the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, 48 points ahead of Texas and 497 points behind Georgia. However, the Buckeyes are averaging four stars per player in its 18-prospect class, something only 12 teams have done since 2012.

Long story short: this is an Ohio State-level class.