Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts
Happy Monday!
Here's what I'm thinking about heading into this week of Ohio State football and men's basketball.
It’s Early Signing Day week.
It’s like Christmas, but a few weeks early.
Ohio State will get a taste of what its future looks like Wednesday, officially signing and bringing in its 2022 recruiting class.
It’s a class that looks like it’s relatively set, coming into the week with 18 members of its class: two five stars, 14 four stars and two three stars. But it’s also a class that seems like it could still have some work to do, especially up front on the offensive and defensive lines.
So where do the Buckeyes go from here?
Where do these players fit into Ohio State’s system?
Will any make an impact from the first moment they get on campus?
Follow along with us throughout the week to find out.
But first, let’s focus on the quarterback who just left.
Quinn Ewers is back in Texas.
It was bound to happen.
As soon as the former Ohio State freshman quarterback announced his intention to transfer Dec. 3, the attention turned to the Big 12 and which program would get a chance at the top prospect in the 2021 class.
The Longhorns seemed like a perfect fit.
While Quinn Ewers previously held a commitment to Texas, one that lasted over two months back when Tom Herman was the head coach, it’s only 206 miles south from where he went to high school as opposed to 1,070 miles northeast.
But more importantly, Ewers wouldn’t have picked a school that he couldn’t win the starting quarterback job at immediately, ahead of starting quarterback Casey Thompson, backup Hudson Card or 2022 four-star Maalik Murphy. Instead, the overall feeling is excitement, picturing what Ewers could potentially do with Bijan Robinson at running back and Xavier Worthy at wide receiver.
It’s a future that wasn’t in the cards for Ohio State.
But there’s a dichotomy present here, and it’s ironic, really.
Texas is getting one of the top recruits in the country, a recruit that spent his freshman season working and developing under Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, a coach who said the freshman was growing and learning, but still not ready to take the next step.
And the day Ewers decides to announce his commitment to a program where he likely feels he could win the starting job immediately, Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming back from New York City as a Heisman finalist: the place Ewers ultimately wants to be.
Ewers has the potential to be a great quarterback. He could be the next great quarterback at Texas, bringing the Longhorns “back,” as Sam Ehlinger so eloquently put it after winning the 2019 Sugar Bowl against Georgia.
But Ohio State knows what it’s going to get in Stroud in 2022: an accurate and unafraid quarterback who can put his receivers in a position to be successful no matter how tight the window is. He’s a quarterback who’s a +200 pick to win the 2022 Heisman, according to Fox Bet.
Expectations for Ewers are high anywhere he goes. But we’ll see if he can lead an offense, a team to the amount of success Stroud did in his redshirt freshman season.
With the numbers Stroud put up, it’s going to be very hard for Ewers to match.
