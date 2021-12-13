Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here's what I'm thinking about heading into this week of Ohio State football and men's basketball.

It’s like Christmas, but a few weeks early.





Ohio State will get a taste of what its future looks like Wednesday, officially signing and bringing in its 2022 recruiting class.





It’s a class that looks like it’s relatively set, coming into the week with 18 members of its class: two five stars, 14 four stars and two three stars. But it’s also a class that seems like it could still have some work to do, especially up front on the offensive and defensive lines.





So where do the Buckeyes go from here?





Where do these players fit into Ohio State’s system?





Will any make an impact from the first moment they get on campus?





Follow along with us throughout the week to find out.





But first, let’s focus on the quarterback who just left.