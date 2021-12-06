Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

It's bowl season, Early Signing Day season and Ohio State men's basketball season all rolled into one, so there is a lot to get into.

As soon as Ohio State lost to Michigan in Ann Arbor to end the regular season, it was the game the Buckeyes were penciled in to be a part of: a game of tradition and spectacle, The Granddaddy of Them All.

But it’s a game Ohio State didn’t want to be in.

The difference between how Ohio State and Utah approach this game is staggering.

The Utes see the awe and glory of this game, the reward for a Pac-12 Champion.

The Buckeyes see this as a consolation prize, a chance to look inward, a chance to see what went wrong that led them to sunny Pasadena instead of Dallas or Miami.

This isn’t something Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said publicly. He talked about the prestige of this game, a bowl game the Buckeyes have played more than any other in the program’s history — facing Utah in its 16th trip to the Rose Bowl.

But in the same breath, Day spoke Sunday about the disappointment in Ann Arbor, how if the Buckeyes figured out how to stop the run and develop a run offense, it could have been a different game.

“We’re kind of getting ourselves back up off the floor and getting back on the road recruiting, and it will be great to be back with these guys, get back to preparing for a game again,” Day said Sunday. “That’s what matters.”

To the Buckeyes, it’s not about the game itself.

The focus will be on the preparation, the chance for young guys to get in the fray, to get a glimpse as to what a 2022 roster would look like without Jack Miller III or Quinn Ewers in the quarterback room, a chance to see what defensive depth looks like without safety Craig Young, a chance to get a head start on dissecting the issues surrounding Ohio State in the trenches — stopping the run and making the run game a viable option for the offense to move downfield.

All the Rose Bowl is for the Buckeyes is a wonderful setting for Day and the coaching staff to start focusing on the future, what’s next, but just in the context of “getting a win for the seniors” or “playing for the majesty of this game.”

For Utah, the Rose Bowl is history.

For Ohio State, it’s practice.