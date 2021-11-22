Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

As the Buckeyes prepare for that bus trip to Ann Arbor Friday, here are the 10 things I’m thinking about this week.

Six days from now, Ohio State will be taking on Michigan in the 117th edition of The Game. This time, it’s for all the marbles: the Big Ten East title, a spot in the Big Ten Championship, a possible spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State and Michigan will be facing off for the 117th time, with the Wolverines holding the 58-52-6 series lead.

Michigan has not beaten Ohio State since a 40-34 win in Ann Arbor Nov. 26, 2011. Come Saturday at noon, the Buckeyes’ eight-game win streak against the Wolverines would have started 3,290 days prior.

Since 2000, 11 of the matchups between Ohio State and Michigan have been between two ranked teams, not including Saturday’s upcoming bout. Four of the matchups have been between two top-10 opponents, including 2016 with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan and 2006 with No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan.

Since Ohio State’s last loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor in 2011, the Buckeyes have outscored Michigan, 331-216, with three games — 2016, 2013 and 2012 — decided by one score.

Since Ryan Day joined the Ohio State coaching staff prior to the start of the 2018 season, the Buckeyes have averaged 59 points against Michigan.

Since Jim Harbaugh took as Michigan’s head coach in 2015, the Wolverines have come within three points of beating the Buckeyes in 2016, while the rest of the games were decided by an average of 23 points.

When the Buckeyes take the field in Ann Arbor Saturday afternoon, it will have been 728 days since Ohio State last played Michigan.