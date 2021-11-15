Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here are the 10 things on my mind this Monday morning.

All that being said, there’s a lot going on.

No. 4 Ohio State has a big game this Saturday, starting a slate of two straight against ranked teams from Michigan. After a 28-point win against Purdue, the Buckeyes will likely remain in the top-four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and there’s a basketball season in full swing.

I’m by no means an expert when it comes to scheme, but this is something that’s been coming up all season: the holes in the zone filled by an opposing wide receiver, gaining 10-to-15 yards per reception by just being in the right place at the right time. Or, in Jackson Anthrop’s case, take it for a 25-yard touchdown, the first of four on the day for Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

The formation on the outside was just a traditional bunch formation, something the Buckeyes defense has had trouble sifting through all season, with one receiver — Anthrop — left wide open in the zone unaccounted for.

The numbers are staggering.

According to Pro Football Focus, slot cornerback Marcus Williamson allowed nine receptions on nine targets for 69 yards — 60 yards of which were yards after the catch — and a touchdown, along with missing three tackles.

Cornerback Sevyn Banks allowed four receptions on four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Safety Ronnie Hickman allowed three receptions on five targets for 74 yards — 34 yards of which were after the catch — and a touchdown, along with missing two tackles.

And safety Bryson Shaw allowed three receptions on four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown.

I’m not trying to pick on sophomore middle linebacker Cody Simon. I promise. But the answer he gave me during the midweek stuck with me until the Purdue game. It was something I thought about as I watched O’Connell pick apart the Ohio State secondary.

“For us, it’s just knowing our issues and being able to prevent them as much as possible,” Simon said prior to the Purdue game. “We don’t know what Purdue’s game plan is going to be, but we can know our issues and know how to defend them.”

After the game, when I asked about that same quote, Simon doubled down.

“We know they are going to attack our issues,” he said. “They have a really good offensive coordinator, the quarterback knew what he was doing.

“For us, it’s just to know our issues and know how to defend them.”

It’s something that’s easy to say when the Ohio State offense scores 59 points. But it’s also nothing new, something that Simon and the rest of the defense seems aware of.

That’s where the problem lies.