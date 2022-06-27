Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Welcome to another week here at the Scarlet and Gray Report. Here’s what I’m thinking about this Monday morning.

It’s the end of the summer recruiting season.

he dead period is here. There’s nothing more Ohio State can do but wait. But in the time leading up to June 27, the Buckeyes have remained busy, whether its month filled with recruiting visits or official visits to the three commitments by three wide receivers in the span of three days last week, putting the Buckeyes at the top of the 2023 class ahead of Notre Dame. And the Buckeyes ended its recruiting slate with a bang, hosting a slew of top-tier recruits for their final weekend of official visits including four-star safety Caleb Downs, linebacker targets Raul Aguirre, Troy Bowles and Tackett Curtis, four-star running back Justice Haynes and four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen. In its final weekend of official visits this summer, Ohio State made its final pitch to a group of targets it desperately needs in the class, making the best case they could over the course of the past month. And now it’s time to wait to see what’s next.

OK, so who does Ohio State already have in its 2023 class?

Ohio State seems to be set at two spots: wide receiver and guard. Ohio State offensive line coach and associate head coach for the offense Justin Frye secured the trio of in-state linemen — Austin Siereveld, Joshua Padilla and Luke Montgomery — to round out the inside of his line for the future. While Montgomery could project out to tackle depending on how he develops heading into the next level, Frye seems to have a building block to try and build momentum to the outside where the line needs the most help. As for wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brian Hartline, his room seems to be filled up in 2023. Starting with Bryson Rodgers the day after the program’s spring game, Hartline got commitments from five-stars Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss before rounding out the trifecta with four-star Noah Rogers. Add to the class players like projected safeties Malik Hartford and Cedrick Hawkins, corner Dijon Johnson, defensive tackle Will Smith Jr., running back Mark Fletcher and tight end Ty Lockwood — all players at positions the Buckeyes are looking to add to in 2023 — and you have one hell of a class up to this point.

How do I think the Buckeyes fill out the rest of the class?

Let’s have some fun, shall we?