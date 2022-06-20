Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts
Welcome to another week here at the Scarlet and Gray Report.
Here’s what I’m thinking about this Monday morning.
Brandon Inniss.
One of Ohio State’s main offensive targets was traversing campus this weekend.
Brandon Inniss: the 6-foot, 189-pound five-star wide receiver seemingly built out of Brian Hartline’s workshop. Innis: the wide receiver that has the ability to change a class by himself, bringing the Buckeyes back to the forefront of the conversation of the top recruiting classes in the country. Inniss: the next in line of great receivers that Ohio State has secured like the Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s, Emeka Egbuka’s and the Marvin Harrison Jr.’s of the world.
Hartline’s room is seemingly never ending. The 2023 class already has one member in four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers, but remains a finalist for five-star Carnell Tate, who is set to make his decision 1 p.m. Monday, four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers, who did not visit this weekend due to traveling issues and Inniss.
It’s a room that Ohio State is already preparing to build in 2024, with Hartline and Co. watching Tyseer Denmark closely during the 7-on-7 camp Thursday, coming from the same Roman Catholic program that produced Harrison.
What Inniss started this weekend could end in a week that shows off what Hartline can do as a recruiter, bringing in the top talent consistently no matter the amount of talent already in the room, solely based on the premise Denmark eloquently explained after one of his 7-on-7 games Thursday.
“Up here, he makes his receivers go 100% every day,” Denmark said.
To receivers across the country, that’s an attractive pitch.
Read the rest of the column in The Horseshoe Lounge.