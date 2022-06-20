Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Welcome to another week here at the Scarlet and Gray Report.

Brandon Inniss: the 6-foot, 189-pound five-star wide receiver seemingly built out of Brian Hartline’s workshop. Innis: the wide receiver that has the ability to change a class by himself, bringing the Buckeyes back to the forefront of the conversation of the top recruiting classes in the country. Inniss: the next in line of great receivers that Ohio State has secured like the Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s, Emeka Egbuka’s and the Marvin Harrison Jr.’s of the world.

Hartline’s room is seemingly never ending. The 2023 class already has one member in four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers, but remains a finalist for five-star Carnell Tate, who is set to make his decision 1 p.m. Monday, four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers, who did not visit this weekend due to traveling issues and Inniss.

It’s a room that Ohio State is already preparing to build in 2024, with Hartline and Co. watching Tyseer Denmark closely during the 7-on-7 camp Thursday, coming from the same Roman Catholic program that produced Harrison.

What Inniss started this weekend could end in a week that shows off what Hartline can do as a recruiter, bringing in the top talent consistently no matter the amount of talent already in the room, solely based on the premise Denmark eloquently explained after one of his 7-on-7 games Thursday.

“Up here, he makes his receivers go 100% every day,” Denmark said.

To receivers across the country, that’s an attractive pitch.