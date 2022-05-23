Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here are the 10 things on my mind heading into another week.

The game is still more than three months away and it’s still the only thing I can think about.

And the Buckeyes wouldn’t have it any other way.

For Notre Dame’s first trip to Ohio Stadium since 1995, Ohio State is pulling out the red carpet, beginning the 2022 campaign under the lights at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

The two heralded programs are only separated by 254 miles, but it will only be their sixth matchup in history and their first non-bowl meeting since 1996 after the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl in 2006 and 2016.

Simply, it’s a BIG game, the perfect scenario for a night game.

It will be the official start of the Marcus Freeman tenure, the former Buckeye linebacker, who has former Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington as his defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator along with James Laurinatis, who was a teammate with Freeman in Columbus, on staff as a graduate assistant.

It’s two Midwest powers with two young head coaches — one established with two College Football Playoff appearances in his first three seasons as head coach; the other, taking over a program that has made the CFP twice in eight years under a head coach that’s starting over with another Power Five powerhouse.

It’s a recruiting battle (more on that later), each fighting for the top kids coming out of the region, along with Michigan, something that will only be heightened with a primetime atmosphere and a full sideline in that season opener.

It’s also a tone-setter, one that will establish the narrative for each program going forward, whether it’s an Ohio State team that meets the expectation the 13.5-point spread gives or if Notre Dame rises, immediately replacing the Buckeyes on the trajectory for a spot in the Playoff — something Ohio State can overcome, like it did after losing to Oregon in Week 2 and storming back, arriving in Ann Arbor last season with the weight of a Playoff berth hinging on a win.

Even as the storylines continue to overflow from the Ohio State sideline, whether it’s C.J. Stroud’s first game in what is expected to be a Heisman-caliber redshirt sophomore season before being named as a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles showing off his defense for the first time, it will all be under the microscope only a primetime ABC night game can provide.

And, again, the Buckeyes wouldn’t have it any other way.