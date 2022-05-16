Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here’s what I am thinking about heading into another week here at Scarlet and Gray Report.

This is how Kyle Young began his retirement video, announcing that after five seasons with Ohio State, his basketball career would be over.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling knowing I will not be playing basketball anymore, but I can find some peace in knowing that I was able to leave everything I had out there and give everything, 110%, to Ohio State and all of Buckeye Nation.”

That’s weird to say, isn’t it?

There hasn’t been one player who has been more associated to this new era of Ohio State basketball than Young: the 2017 four-star forward, who was originally committed to Butler, developing deep relationships with both head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon, before becoming a Buckeye after the two coaches were hired to take over for Thad Matta’s regime prior to the 2017-18 season.

He was never really the face of the Buckeyes, but he was beloved: the Ohio native that helped set the tone for what was expected out of a leader, becoming the face of the culture Holtmann and his staff installed over the course of their first five seasons in Columbus.

In the Holtmann era, there hasn’t been a season without Young, who has played in 135 of the 163 games the Ohio State head coach has been a part of, the only player that has been a part of each of his first five seasons.

In that time, Young did a bit of everything, from starting at power forward in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons to taking a back seat for the majority of the redshirt senior season, but serving as the sixth man, averaging 22.7 minutes per game and providing the Buckeyes with a offensive and defensive versatility that made opponents think twice whenever he was on the floor.

But the Massillon, Ohio native’s mentality never seemed to change or waver, whether he was starting or coming off the bench, whether he was returning from one of his three concussions in a 12-month period. There would always be a time where Young would be on the floor, diving for a loose ball, charging the paint or taking contact off a defensive play.

Even on the play that ended his time at Ohio State — his head colliding with Villanova guard Collin Gillespie during the second half of Ohio State’s loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — he was trying to generate momentum, trying to generate juice with his play, something he brought each time he took the floor.

It’s something that is hard to replicate, and something Holtmann has had for his first five seasons.

It’s irreplaceable, the Ohio State head coach said over and over in what proved to be Young’s final season with the program.

It’s something the Buckeyes will have to replace.