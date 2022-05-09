Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here’s the top-10 things on my mind as the offseason rolls on for both the Ohio State basketball and football programs.

We’re back on a Monday, and it just feels right.

Ryan Day didn’t lie. Watching the first round of the NFL Draft was emotional for him.

The head coach saw two of his wide receivers — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — sitting back-to-back with their families in the greenroom in Las Vegas, waiting for their names to be called with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline in between.

It was a moment that kind of brought things full circle for Day, remembering each of those wide receivers’ recruiting processes, sitting down, talking to the player and his family about that dream of becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick.

It’s something he’s been sitting on, trying to build ever since he first came to Ohio State under Urban Meyer. But it’s something that has started to bear fruit, watching as Wilson and Olave become the first Ohio State wide receivers taken in the first round since Ted Ginn Jr. in 2007.

“I think it’s testimony,” Day said. “We’ve talked about this for a long time in recruiting and now you’re actually seeing that happen.”

It’s something Ohio State has already started to see translate into the NFL, developing countless success stories coaches can use recruiting: Justin Fields, Terry McLaurin, Michael Thomas.

Dwayne Haskins: Ohio State’s first first-round quarterback selection in 37 years in 2019, the one Day says who set the tone for Fields, McLaurin, Parris Campbell, Olave and Wilson to make an impact at the next level.

That’s why Day was emotional watching Wilson find his home with the New York Jets and Olave find his home with the New Orleans Saints on back-to-back picks in the NFL Draft.

It’s an example and a product of what he’s built.

“It’s a very, very exciting time to be a quarterback and a wide receiver,” Day said.