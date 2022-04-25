Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here’s what I’m thinking about heading into this week.

It’s another Monday here at Scarlet and Gray Report.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are set to make Ohio State history Thursday night.

In Buckeye history, only four wide receivers have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft: Ted Ginn Jr. in 2007, David Boston in 1998, Terry Glenn in 1996 and Joey Galloway in 1995.

This week, Ohio State will likely add two more to the list in Olave and Wilson, the two receivers who helped the Buckeyes have the best total offense and the best scoring offense in the country in 2021, the two receivers that have been looked at as the two most NFL ready receivers the program has had maybe ever.

And much of it has to do with two simple aspects of each of their games: speed and catching ability.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to saw about each:

Olave: Top-end speed creates vertical opportunities, burst for separation on all three levels, adjusts speed for ball flight, ball skills feature plus focus and well-timed, sudden hands

Wilson: Deceptive speed seems to surprise single coverage, instant acceleration creates his ‘plays fast’ profile, consistent to separate on deep ins, posts and go-routes, slip-and-go talent after the catch, hands are instinctive, sudden and strong, brings in difficult jump balls and 50-50s

Basically, NFL scouts are seeing the two foundations Brian Hartline’s room is built on, the foundations he wrote on his white board talking to high school coaches at Ohio State’s coaching clinic:

Get open.

Catch the ball.