Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

As we officially head into summer after Ohio State held its spring game Saturday, let’s get into some of my thoughts/overreactions from what the Buckeyes showed in their final scrimmage ahead of fall camp.

When asked about young guys in his defense, Jim Knowles began to talk about a light switch.

It’s the shift in mentality, he said, coming in having spent their entire football careers just being great just based on their talent alone. Once they make it to the upper echelon of college football, that’s when the challenges come. It’s where nutritionists and strength trainers become necessary, when players become an “Olympic athlete,” taking care of their bodies as if they are Olympic athletes.

Knowles has seen that light switch turn on for many young players in his defense this spring, but he knows the work isn’t done.

“You see that light switch go on a lot with those young guys because we have a lot of talented guys,” Knowles said after the spring game Saturday. “We’ll continue to work with them when they get done with exams, take time, come back, we’ll be working with them and we’ll be working with them all summer because I think a lot of them could play for us.”

Ohio State’s defense has already seen incredible growth from its freshman class, especially on defense.

Prior to the end of spring camp, the two members of the 2022 recruiting class that have lost their black stripe were both from Knowles’ group: defensive end Caden Curry and safety Kye Stokes.

Curry, who’s been heralded since he was signed, viewed as this underrated, dominant and versatile defensive lineman that has a ceiling that’s as high as anyone in his freshman class, according to the program, showed that potential in his Ohio Stadium debut, bringing in three tackles — two solo — and a tackle-for-loss.

And then there’s Stokes: the free-ranging, twitchy and explosive safety comparable to Josh Proctor.

He went nuts, finding himself seemingly in the middle of every play he was a part of, gathering nine tackles, tied for second most in the game with safety Andre Turrentine, with two broken-up passes. In a room that came into the final scrimmage of the spring with far less game-ready safeties than it came in with, especially with the loss of Bryson Shaw and nickel Lejond Cavazos to the transfer portal, Stokes looked like a player who could be plugged in against Notre Dame.

That’s what Knowles wants. That’s what he’s going to spend the summer trying to cultivate because he’s seen the potential Curry, Stokes, CJ Hicks, who recorded seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss, Gabe Powers, who added five tackles, Jyaire Brown, who added three tackles and a pass breakup, and Ryan Turner, who added three tackles, could bring.

He has a freshmen unit that could set the tone for what he’s trying to build.