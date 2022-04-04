Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

In other words, we have a lot to get to.

Spring practice rolls on for Ohio State football as the spring game inches closer and closer, while Ohio State men’s basketball continues to figure out what its roster will look like heading into the 2022-23 season.

You guys already know the Jeremy Ruckert and Mitch Rossi story.

It’s what brought them both together in Kevin Wilson’s tight end room: coming up with a motto to “swing,” embracing explosion as opposed to hesitancy, going 100 miles per hour on every block, every route and not worrying about how it looks or what outcome lay ahead.

Ruckert’s at the center of Joe Royer’s development in the room too, calling the former Ohio State tight end his “big brother” for two seasons before leaving for a chance to play at the next level, helping the redshirt sophomore with everything, from his diet to his size, getting bigger and tougher at the line of scrimmage.

To the members of the Ohio State tight end room, Ruckert is the goal.

He’s the perfect match of the amalgamation of ability of Wilson’s current room, whether it’s the pass-catching ability of Royer and Gee Scott Jr., who was not seen participating in Ohio State’s student appreciation practice Saturday, the blocking ability of Rossi, or the overall potential and firepower of Cade Stover.

And his hole is a big one to fill.

It’s not a new-look room heading into 2022. It’s a room head coach Ryan Day said was pretty much the same from a season ago “minus Ruck,” someone who took 61.1% of the team’s total snaps from the tight end spots last season, with no other player eclipsing Stover’s 223.

It’s a room that may not accumulate a lot of stats. But it’s a room that’s developing more and more into a “jack of all trades” must for what potentially could be the best offense in the country.

It’s a lot, from lining up and being an extra tackle to going out wide and becoming a red zone threat.

It’s a developmental position, something Rossi, Royer and Stover each made clear. It’s something Ruckert made his own, something a room with a lot of relatively unproven talent must fill in the gaps for.

Tight end may be the position that makes or breaks Ohio State. It may be the Buckeyes’ X-factor, even if it may not jump out that way on a stat sheet.

And Rossi, Royer, Stover and company will need to fill in the gaps Ruckert is leaving.