Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here’s what I’m thinking about ahead of this week of Ohio State football’s spring practice and Ohio State basketball’s offseason.

It didn’t matter who you talked to on the Ohio State defensive line. This is a veteran group heading into 2022.

It doesn’t matter really what the roster looks like, that the Buckeyes will have seniors and fifth-year guys like Zach Harrison, Tyler Friday, Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent at their disposal, but that incoming sophomores Tyleik Williams, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are set to be the players that seem to define a group that missed the mark in terms of the historical dominance it has shown in Larry Johnson’s tenure.

Yes, sophomores: sophomores who were required to take a heightened role as freshmen on a defensive line that struggled with injuries, that basically became veterans out of necessity, or in the words of Friday, “became men,” learning to adapt to the playbook and to the speed of the college game.

If anything, the senior defensive end says, the experience of guys like Williams, Sawyer and Tuimoloau in 2021 only helps Ohio State in 2022, giving them a level of depth that it didn’t have a year ago. It’s an atmosphere that shows that young players can thrive in Johnson’s room, opening the door for players like Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Hero Kanu to burst through.

But it also sets up an expectation for those sophomores — Williams, Sawyer and Tuimoloau — to take that next step, to meet the expectation of the dominance Johnson’s room has seen before, from Chase Young to the Bosa brothers.

And heading into 2022, that’s what the room is feeling like.

Sawyer’s speaking like the true leader of the room, while Tuimoloau’s heights always continue to be raised — following up an extremely short summer after an extended recruitment with 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks — and Williams, while showing bursts of dominance in the middle of the line, admitted to being not quite ready in terms of his body, knowing he can be better and be that explosive player for a longer time.

This is what Friday sees.

He sees his role, sure. But he sees a return to the dominance of the room he joined in 2018 headlined by Young and Dre’Mont Jones.

“It’s a way different vibe, atmosphere in the room right now,” Friday said. “And I feel like the things we’re going to be able to accomplish this year, it’s like the sky’s the limit.”