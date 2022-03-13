Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Here are the 10 thoughts at the forefront of my mind heading into tournament week and coming out of the first week of Ohio State’s spring camp.

It’s officially one of the best weeks of the year: the start of the NCAA Tournament.

The stage is set.

No. 7 Ohio State is heading to Pittsburgh to face No. 10 Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The records are clear, but the weight is still on the Buckeyes.

Storming in as a two-seed a season ago, hearts set on earning a trip to the Sweet 16 for the first time in Chris Holtmann’s tenure and for the first time since 2013, Ohio State found itself on the other end of a Cinderella story, watching Oral Roberts celebrate, igniting a chant opposing teams would use against the Buckeyes until it got another chance to show what it could do on college basketball’s biggest stage.

The expectations this time around are not as steep. Really, they are not even close to what they were a year ago.

So what’s on the line?

Momentum, for a team that hasn’t seen momentum since its win against then-No. 1 Duke Nov. 30 sparked a five-game win streak. Hope, for a Buckeyes team that grinded to a halt in the last stretch of the regular season, unable to find any semblance of defensive efficiency or offensive firepower outside of the names E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham.

But it’s a team that really hasn’t shown enough life as of late to constitute a run.

Instead, even with two of the best players in the Big Ten conference, Ohio State’s now looked at as a trendy upset pick, taking on a Loyola Chicago team that’s No. 22 in the country in defensive efficiency and No. 42 in the country in offensive efficiency. It’s a team that made a run to the Sweet 16 last season and a run to the Final Four in 2018.

If there’s a team that Ohio State didn’t want to see in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it’s Loyola Chicago.

But, then again, anything can happen in March.