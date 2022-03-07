Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

Ahead of this loaded week, here’s what I’m thinking about. And it starts with the Buckeyes’ performance on the hardwood Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State football opens its spring camp Tuesday, while Ohio State’s men’s basketball team will see if it can regroup and make a run in the Big Ten tournament starting Thursday.

This is said every week, but this is a BIG week for Ohio State.

For about a four-minute period in the middle of the first half, there wasn’t a better player on the floor than Zed Key.

The sophomore was originally deemed as a game-time decision, having missed each of Ohio State’s past three games after suffering an ankle injury against Maryland Feb. 27. But when he checked in, Key didn’t hold back.

He was a beast on the offensive glass, recording three offensive boards, two of which led to easy layups either from him or from sophomore guard Eugene Brown III. He was physical, backing up against Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. and putting up a contested layup, following up seconds later with a block on the other end of the floor.

This is what Ohio State had been missing: physicality down low. He wasn’t the versatile option Kyle Young was, but he was tough and gritty in the paint, not the sort of finesse finisher Joey Brunk is, but unafraid to push his way inside.

And then it was all over.

The sophomore reaggravated his right ankle injury, hobbling off the court on one leg and immediately heading to the locker room for the remainder of the first half.

Key showed up again. He jogged out onto the court at the end of halftime, clearly not 100% with a sort of hitch in his step, checking back in sporadically, but not showing that same fervor and intensity down low, leading to only two minutes of play in the final 20 minutes with no shot attempt and one defensive rebound.

The second half is when everything went wrong for Ohio State, especially in the post. E.J. Liddell was pretty much left to fend for himself, bringing in seven of the Buckeyes’ 15 boards in the final 20 minutes, while Brunk, who showed spurts of that same success he had against Michigan State in the first half, was a non-factor.

Key played seven minutes. For most of the second half, he was watching Ohio State’s downfall. But there was a level of light he brought for that brief period in the first half, something that showed off what his ideal role would be when healthy.

That kind of player is someone Ohio State needs in its lineup, whether it’s Key, Brunk, consistently and showing more of a physical presence down low, especially defensively, or Young, who head coach Chris Holtmann has emphasized multiple times how vital he is in terms of versatility.

Holtmann doesn’t know when or if Key or Young will be back 100%. But their presence is vital heading into the postseason.