Ten scattered Monday morning thoughts

It’s Nebraska week, but there’s a lot still from the Penn State game that needs to be talked about.

It’s “one-game seasons.” It’s March Madness.

But as Ohio State closes the book on its return back to earth against Penn State, one filled with fireworks in a sea of scarlet that surrounded Ohio Stadium Saturday night, one game’s book seemingly got a whole lot bigger.

Michigan State at home Nov. 20.

The Spartans — with a Heisman candidate at running back and two weapons at wide receiver, along with the worst pass defense in the Big Ten — are the final undefeated team in the Big Ten, fighting for a chance at their first conference title since 2015.

It seemed as though Ohio State was not planning for its bout with Michigan State to be this big, creating as electric an atmosphere Ohio Stadium has seen in recent memory, treating the more than 50 recruits in the ground to a spectacle surrounding a game the Buckeyes had to grind through Saturday night.

But when eyes are on Columbus, Ohio State has not been the same team.

Short completions into the Buckeyes’ soft zone defense are magnified into issues that need to be fixed. Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud seemed to lose the accuracy he showed in his three games after missing the Akron game resting his throwing shoulder, leading to balance issues for an offense that had previously been all-systems-go.

In the two games the Buckeyes play between Penn State and Michigan State, the college football world will be focused elsewhere. Even if Ohio State looks like the team Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana faced when it takes on Nebraska and Purdue over the next two weeks, there will still be questions surrounding their ability to step up when they have the country’s attention.

But that’s still two books away.